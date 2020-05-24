Restaurants, houses of worship and gyms can open in Montrose County after the governor’s office approved a variance from the Stay-at-Home order.
The variance approves worshippers, diners and gym-goers to visit those places at 50 percent of max capacity for the buildings.
The variance would be rescinded if the county were to exceed a 15-percent positive case rate or exceed more than 42 new cases in a two-week period.
Many restaurants and breweries took to social media Sunday to tell locals they would be open for business.
Variance-specific operational requirements can be found here.
