Montrose County and the City of Montrose are teaming up as “ambassadors” to give businesses consistent information as a phased-in reopening begins Monday.
Gov. Jared Polis’ “safer at home” order, which will replace the current stay-home order issued in response to the COVID-19 emergency, is expected to come out Sunday, with a public health order providing more information.
It allows certain types of businesses to take opening steps, provided precautions and restrictions are observed.
“This is a time when we really need to get out precise, accurate information to people,” Montrose County Commissioner Sue Hansen said.
With the city’s director of business innovation and tourism, Chelsea Rosty, and Development and Revitalization Team program assistant Kate Adams, Hansen is part of the new business ambassador task force.
“We think this will be a good way to meet with people — at a safe distance.”
The ambassadors are getting legal guidance and will also receive training on best practices from Dr. Joe Adragna, who under a temporary contract serves as the county’s pandemic specialist, as well as medical adviser to Montrose County Public Health. The women will be able to pass that information directly to businesses with questions.
“It’s kind of just touching base with business owners,” said Montrose Mayor Barbara Bynum, who has also been enlisted to assist the ambassador program.
“It seems like business owners are really aware of best practices — like maintaining social distance, having customers wait in their cars until their appointment or delivery, having everyone wear a mask. Some business owners, maybe they’re not as dialed in on social media, but they are looking for a little more guidance.”
The stay-home order expires Sunday and the safer at home order comes into effect April 27 - May 4, applying at various stages to retail, offices, elective medical and dental services, child care, some personal services and real estate.
Critical businesses will remain open with social distancing, masks for employees and more frequent cleanings.
On May 1, retail and personal services can open if they adhere to best practices, as defined in the forthcoming public health order.
Personal services include salons, pet grooming and limited personal training. They do not include such businesses as gyms, nightclubs and spas.
The prohibition on gatherings of more than 10 people remains in effect through the safer at home phase.
On May 4, offices can reopen at 50-percent capacity, if best practices are followed; businesses are encouraged to continue telecommuting.
Polis said Friday the safer at home phase is not a “return to normal,” but rather, a transition to more sustainable levels of social distancing that will have to be maintained for months. People should continue wearing face masks when out in public and must adhere to safety guidelines at local businesses.
He is creating an advisory board to come up with policies and possible legislation for maximizing social distancing.
“We’ve been trying to give our businesses in Montrose as much of a heads up as we possibly can, so they can start planning their (openings),” Rosty said Friday. “We’ve been more proactive in getting information out to give them a chance to plan, even though the information hasn’t been perfect.”
Local governments can have more restrictive orders than the state’s; Montrose County does not intend to go beyond state orders, but reminds people to be cautious and continue such practices as social distancing.
“We’re going to take this very slowly … so we can ensure safety,” Hansen said during a Thursday community update aired via Facebook.
“We’ve got to be sure everybody understands this is not written in stone yet, because everything is so dynamic,” Commissioner Keith Caddy said, after Adragna reminded the public that vigilance and care will be required to avoid greater restrictions being reimposed.
“We don’t know if we are going to get any spikes (in cases),” Caddy said. “We hope not. I think we’re going in the right direction. I would love to see our economy get going and get people back to work.”
There has been confusion as to which businesses can be open, and under what circumstances, Bynum told the Montrose Daily Press.
“We’re following what comes from the governor’s office. Some of it’s very black and white and that’s easy. Some of it needs a little bit of interpretation,” she said. “That’s when the city staff and city attorney work together to determine how we can interpret the governor’s orders locally.”
Bynum said there have been gray areas, for example an order stating movie theaters cannot be open. The order, however, did not make a distinction between indoor cinemas and drive-ins, leaving the city in doubt as to that, she said. More clarity is expected next week.
“We’re trying, as a city, to follow the rules and to keep our communities safe, but at the same time, some of it is open to interpretation,” Bynum said.
Instead of businesses having to potentially struggle to pull information from various sources, the city and county can help them figure it out, she added.
“There is definitely confusion, because there haven’t been any official orders and we probably won’t get those until Sunday,” Rosty said. “It really pushed us toward this ambassador group, so we can work together to get consistent messaging out together.”
During the community update Thursday, the ambassador task force was characterized as a means of outreach, not of policing businesses.
“It’s just kind of a warm handshake” about what businesses can do and remain safe, Bynum later said.
Adragna and Rosty will host a remote meeting, “Safely Transitioning to Open,” at 9 a.m. Monday. Register at http://tiny.cc/MontroseBiz.
The meeting will address who can open and how they can implement the proper safety measures. Rosty said organizers are hopeful for robust participation in the question and answer portion.
Montrose County still has donated cloth masks it can give to businesses that need them. The county last week reached out to restaurants to deliver masks, via the sheriff’s posse, as requested and Hansen said those businesses seemed receptive.
As to the updated state requirements, the county is also working to interpret them, she said.
“It’s hard to close some businesses and open others,” Hansen said. “It’s a very difficult thing for somebody to have to do.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.