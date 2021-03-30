Bynum, Montrose’s first pandemic mayor since 1918, finishes term

This past year was not at all what Barbara Bynum expected after she was chosen as mayor of Montrose last April.
Past mayors traditionally have held public meetings and ceremonies. Bynum, though, is Montrose’s first “pandemic mayor” since D.R. Grant in 1918, the year the deadly influenza pandemic, dubbed the “Spanish flu,” struck Colorado and the rest of the world.
The pandemic of 1918 infected nearly 50,000 Colorado residents and left approximately 8,000 dead; the state experienced stay-at-home and mask orders similar to today’s.
“It’s been quite the year,” Bynum said. “It was during our council meeting on (last) March 17 where we last met in person and passed an emergency ordinance. We talked about how the county had passed one and discussed creating an emergency command center.”
Bynum recalls having already heard of a few positive cases in Montrose as of that time.
Bynum has been attending a couple of COVID meetings every week since her term began, totaling approximately 50 weeks of pandemic meetings.
“We are more focused than ever on helping our small businesses,” Bynum said of the council’s goals.
“Our (big retail) box stores are going to be OK, but we really want to make sure as a city government that our small business, who give so much flavor to our community, can stay open with the support they need.”
Bynum and her fellow council members dedicated time to connecting Montrose businesses with available resources from the state or federal government.
They also established a city grant program for businesses, as well as “thinking outside the box” to assist with outside dining areas and expanding liquor license permits to include outdoor seating.
Partnerships such as those made with the Colorado Yurt company proved to be valuable to the community, Bynum said.
The Colorado Yurt company helped “tipi” Montrose, as well as provided additional space for seating and heaters to businesses during pandemic challenges.
Bynum said she hopes that a majority of Montrose will choose to get vaccinated.
“I respect that it’s their choice, but I do believe that as a community, it’s what’s going to get us out of this pandemic and allow us to go back to normal,” Bynum said.
“It’s effective and safe. It’ll be nice when it doesn’t dominate our conversations and isn’t polarized within our community.”
COVID task force advisory board member for Gov. Jared PolisPart of Bynum’s weekly meetings were her Thursday meetings with Gov. Jared Polis’ COVID-19 task force for western rural Colorado.
One of many task forces, the advisory board is made up of two mayors, two county commissioners, two police chiefs, two sheriffs and three other appointed positions.
“We represent big communities and small communities,” Bynum said of the board.
“We have an opportunity to talk about what we’re seeing in terms of the state’s implementation and how that’s working across the state and our communities, and how we think things could work better.”
For Bynum, the task force is an ideal opportunity for rural Western Colorado’s voice to be represented.
Because Polis and his staff are in the Denver area, far from the rural communities, Bynum found a valuable opportunity to remind them that life looked and sounded different on the Western Slope.
“It’s a small group and has been interesting to hear how the challenges people face are the same in a large metropolitan area in the Front Range and how things are completely different in other ways,” Bynum said.
Compared to the multiple jurisdictions and school districts overlapping different counties on the Front Range, Montrose was able to coordinate more easily through the leadership of the city, county, school district, and hospital.
“I feel like Montrose is positioned well to fight the coronavirus,” Bynum said. “We’re big enough to have the resources but small enough that we all know each other.”
Bynum’s efforts to serve MontroseThe city and county have been resilient and entered the pandemic in a strong, financial position, Bynum said, but the toll on individuals is hard to measure.
Community members who have lost housing and jobs — and parents who try to work from home on top of being their children’s teachers for the last year — stay on Bynum’s mind as she navigates through solutions to problems that arose from the pandemic.
“I don’t want to diminish in any way how difficult it has been on individuals,” Bynum said of the pandemic setbacks. “But I think as a community, we are going to come out of this with some strong opportunities to really recover.”
While the city used some of its federal CARES Act money to directly reimburse the city for additional expenses, councilors were, for the most part, able to pass the funds through to organizations and businesses in need of help.
From giving a grant to early childhood education to partnering with the community foundation for dining vouchers around local restaurants, Bynum is happy for the opportunity to serve the community.
Bynum also has helped facilitate the improvements at La Raza Park taking place this spring, as well as supports housing efforts for Montrose residents. Her efforts include improving the traffic flow, improvements and realignments in town.
“Housing is tight. It’s really hard right now to find a place to rent and because the supply is so low, the prices keep going up,” Bynum said of the housing shortage.
“We know that in order to really provide economic opportunities to our community, part of that is having housing options.”
Serving her community remains Bynum’s top priority and passion.
Bynum began her service to Montrose as a room mom, then PTA president, was appointed to the school board, then worked on the Community Recreational Center campaign and was elected to Montrose Recreational District Board.
From there, she was elected to city council.
“I came to city council through a path of community service and volunteer work, wanting to make a difference in my community,” Bynum said.
“Whether it’s something that can effect change in two days time or over 10 years time, it’s all fun. Local government is so important, and there’s an opportunity to affect people’s daily lives.”
Bynum plans to take a “breather” once her term as mayor comes to an end, but intends to continue working and spending time with her family. (Each April, the five sitting city council members elect a new mayor and mayor pro-tem, rotating through the council members by seniority.)
Plans for the futureThe mayor currently serves on the executive board of the Colorado Municipal League, an organization of towns and cities across Colorado that come together to represent respective areas. She plans to run for another two years once her term is up in June.
Bynum will continue to sit on the Colorado Flights Alliance board, an organization that works with different airlines to bring flights into the Montrose airport.
“I want to see a benefit to locals as well who need to travel out of Montrose for business or to see family,” Bynum said of the CFA.
Bynum’s two-year council seat won’t be up for reelection until April of next year. While she anticipates running again, Bynum said she wants to focus on her family and responsibilities before making any decisions.
Whether she is a room mom or mayor, Bynum intends to continue serving her community.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
