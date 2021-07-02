The state has dropped its mask mandate for public schools, along with the Department of Motor Vehicles, per a Thursday public health order.
Another section of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s order repeals requirements for schools to follow its COVID-19 outbreak guidance.
Face coverings are still required for unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated patients, residents and visitors in: homeless shelters, prisons, jails and emergency medical and other health care settings.
Staffers who work in such settings must use medical-grade masks if they are not vaccinated, or only partially vaccinated.
The amended health order added a “strong recommendation” for COVID-19 testing among the unvaccinated and partially vaccinated employees of such facilities.
Also, hospitalization data must now be reported five days a week, not seven.
According to state data for decedents' place of residence, the virus has killed 64 Montrose County residents. The number of deaths that have occurred in Montrose County is 69, according to place of death data.
Statewide, more than 7,000 people have died.
Among the Montrose County’s vaccine-eligible population, 45% have had at least one dose of a vaccine. Statewide, more than 3.2 million people have received at least one dose and more than 2.9 million of these are fully immunized.
For a list of vaccine providers or COVID-19 test providers in Montrose County visit montrosecountyjic.com.
