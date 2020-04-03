County COVID-19 cases rise

Dr. Joe Adragna speaks during a virtual community update hosted by Montrose County Friday March 20, 2020. Representatives from Montrose County Public Health, Montrose Memorial Hospital, Montrose County Emergency Management and the City of Montrose delivered updates about public health, testing, and community efforts to mitigate the COVID-19 virus. 

 (William Woody/City of Montrose)

Delta County is investigating three more cases of the cornavirus. In a press release on Friday, April 3, the Delta County Health Department said it is investigating its second, third and fourth cases of COVID-19 in Delta County.

According to the release, the second case is a male in his 50s, who is self-isolating at home. The third case is a female in her 60s, who is a close contact with the second case and is self-isolating at home. The fourth case is a female in her 50s, who is self-isolating at home.

Karen O’Brien, Delta County public health director, would like to remind the public the importance of hand washing, social distancing, and staying home as much as possible to minimize the community spread of COVID-19.

Delta County Memorial Hospital continues its efforts to test high priority patients, and frontline medical professionals to ensure full capacity of staff to treat not only those individuals who present with COVID-19 symptoms, but those battling Influenza A, Influenza B, RSV, and other medical treatments in the Emergency Department and in the hospital.

"Delta County, the municipalities, and all of our community partners have been working in tangent for weeks to prepare in every way to be on the ready for our response”, said Delta County Administrator Robbie LeValley. "The community response to volunteering, and donating the critical items needed by First Responders is amazing, we are truly grateful.”

For more statewide information on COVID-19, visit covid19.colorado.gov/case-data. There is a bit of a delay for results on this site, and the website may not have up-to-date results for Delta County. For an accurate case count for Delta County, visit: deltacounty.com/688/Coronavirus-19-COVID-19. Testing is reported from Delta County Memorial Hospital, River Valley Family Health Center, Mesa and Montrose testing sites.

Tags

Load comments