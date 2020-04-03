Delta County is investigating three more cases of the cornavirus. In a press release on Friday, April 3, the Delta County Health Department said it is investigating its second, third and fourth cases of COVID-19 in Delta County.
According to the release, the second case is a male in his 50s, who is self-isolating at home. The third case is a female in her 60s, who is a close contact with the second case and is self-isolating at home. The fourth case is a female in her 50s, who is self-isolating at home.
Karen O’Brien, Delta County public health director, would like to remind the public the importance of hand washing, social distancing, and staying home as much as possible to minimize the community spread of COVID-19.
Delta County Memorial Hospital continues its efforts to test high priority patients, and frontline medical professionals to ensure full capacity of staff to treat not only those individuals who present with COVID-19 symptoms, but those battling Influenza A, Influenza B, RSV, and other medical treatments in the Emergency Department and in the hospital.
"Delta County, the municipalities, and all of our community partners have been working in tangent for weeks to prepare in every way to be on the ready for our response”, said Delta County Administrator Robbie LeValley. "The community response to volunteering, and donating the critical items needed by First Responders is amazing, we are truly grateful.”
For more statewide information on COVID-19, visit covid19.colorado.gov/case-data. There is a bit of a delay for results on this site, and the website may not have up-to-date results for Delta County. For an accurate case count for Delta County, visit: deltacounty.com/688/Coronavirus-19-COVID-19. Testing is reported from Delta County Memorial Hospital, River Valley Family Health Center, Mesa and Montrose testing sites.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.