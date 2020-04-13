Domestic violence and public peace and order crimes went up in the city last month, compared to March 2019, and restrictions imposed because of COVID-19 appear to be driving the increase, officials said.
“ … we have seen an increase, which is kind of what we expected. It seems to be somewhat of a national trend,” Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall said.
“It’s absolutely tied to the pandemic. People are at home. There is an increased amount of stress and as a result, you’re going to see an increase in these types of crimes.”
This March, the police dealt with 65 crimes categorized as public peace and disorder, a category that includes offenses such as misdemeanor harassment and disturbing the peace. Last March, the tally was 46.
In terms of domestic violence, there were 18 reports compared with 15 for March of 2019. There were seven domestic violence crimes involving assaults in March last year, compared with five this past March. However, among all other categories of domestic violence (involving non-assaultive behavior that is defined by law as domestic violence), there were 13 cases this past March compared with eight in March of last year.
Hall said he can point to no other contributing factors than the declared pandemic for the upswing.
The state’s stay-home order that precludes all but essential activities and work may be creating a high-pressure environment for people, Hall said.
“We have a lot of individuals who have been laid off because their businesses have had to close. As a result, you’re going to have a higher amount of tension, and that leads to an increase in these types of incidents,” he said.
The COVID-19 restrictions not only ripen the conditions for domestic violence, but also can exacerbate the situation for domestic violence victims who cannot afford to leave home.
“If we respond to a domestic violence situation and a victim has nowhere else to go, through our crime victim assistance program, we can set victims up with alternative housing to make sure they’re safe,” Hall said.
The MPD is working with Hilltop Tri-County Resources for alternative housing arrangements, the department’s victim advocate, Chantelle Bainbridge, said.
During times of national stress, “we usually see a rise” in domestic violence incidents, she said.
“We saw a rise in 2009, when the economy crashed. We see a rise when people have that additional stressor in there. Sometimes, that leads to being depressed and they start self-medicating with alcohol. That kind of puts on an additional stressor, especially right now, with people being stuck in the same place,” Bainbridge said.
“It makes it kind of difficult to get away from that individual and take a break. I’m actually surprised there haven’t been more.”
People experiencing domestic violence should reach out for help, whether to law enforcement, or to community resources like Hilltop, where it is possible to make a confidential report without triggering a court case, she said.
“We need to know what’s going on. Once victim services knows what’s going on, we can offer those resources. Hilltop has resources, sometimes, churches. There are other options available. … If you don’t feel comfortable reporting it, reach out to Hilltop or the national domestic violence hotline.” (The national hotline number is 800-799-7233. Hilltop can be reached at 970-252-7445. In instances of imminent harm call 911.)
Therapy can help reduce stress and build better coping skills so that the situation at home doesn’t end in domestic violence, Bainbridge also said.
Reporting to law enforcement opens up other resources through the victim compensation fund that can help victims meet certain immediate expenses.
Reporting also serves to hold offenders accountable, Bainbridge said. “It’s not OK to be (assaulting someone) because they’re stressed out,” she said.
Although domestic violence reports and public peace and disorder cases climbed last month, felony offenses are down, also in keeping with what is being seen nationally, Hall said.
The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office has not seen a particular increase in any category of crime due to the pandemic the government declared concerning COVID-19, Sheriff Gene Lillard said.
“We are not seeing the increase in domestic violence yet. We’ve run into a couple issues with people acting out,” he said.
In order to reduce the jail inmate population and risk of a COVID-19 outbreak there, the MCSO has shifted to issuing summonses instead of making arrests, to the extent it is possible and safe to do so. But Lillard said it appears there has simply been less crime.
“We’re preparing for the other shoe to drop, but right now, it’s rather quiet,” he said.
Deputies are still responding to calls and performing directed patrols to maintain visibility. Patrols have increased in the areas of Sims Mesa, Transfer Road, Dave Wood Road and Highway 90; deputies are looking for large numbers of people congregating, in defiance of the state order that limits gatherings to fewer than 10 people at a time. (Neither the MCSO nor the police department is pulling people over at random just to see whether they are in compliance with the stay-home order.)
Lillard also said residential burglaries are less likely to occur, because more people are at home. “We’re not seeing anything that would give us any alarm with burglaries or anything like that,” he said.
Deputies are wearing protective gear and taking steps to reduce risk of exposure to the virus. They will respond to reports of crimes and also when they see a crime taking place.
“We will not turn a blind eye to any crime, no matter what,” Lillard said. “We have zero tolerance for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. Nobody gets a free pass on that.”
Additionally, the agency continues investigating serious crimes.
The MCSO has scaled back some services, by suspending vehicle identification number inspections, and is no longer serving eviction notices. Complaints and followup are being done by phone, when possible.
“It’s definitely quieter. We’re definitely seeing that,” said Lillard.
