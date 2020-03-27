Chief, worried by COVID reports in nearby community, reminds Montrose: Stay home

Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall issued an urgent message to the community Friday afternoon regarding the novel coronavirus-2019: Stay home.
The warning was driven both by Gov. Jared Polis’ statewide order Wednesday, which directs residents to stay at home for all but critical activities and essential work, and also by what he is hearing from medical experts in a nearby community.
“I’m trying to get people to listen and take this seriously,” Hall told the Montrose Daily Press. At the time he spoke to the Daily Press, Hall was preparing a video announcement.
“This is something that we haven’t seen in our lifetime. It’s profoundly changing and challenging our current way of life. But we all need to set an example and stay home, because that’s the only way we’re going to get through this.”
Although he declined to identify the neighboring community, Hall said he was briefed by front-line workers there, who told him medical facilities are starting to fill with patients positive for the novel coronavirus-19, or COVID-19. Hall said they are “very concerned” about ventilator capacity versus the number of patients coming into ICU — and he does not want to see that happen in Montrose.
“The medical professional’s final statement to me was that this virus is unlike anything the medical community has ever seen and one of the most highly infectious viruses they have ever known,” Hall said, in a written statement.
Montrose County at last report had six positive tests for the virus. The available information pointed to only one hospitalization due to the illness.
Hall said he has not seen a local business willfully violate the governor’s orders by remaining open when it is not among those Polis has deemed essential.
“I think there are businesses that are still open that are ignorant to the fact that they have to close,” the chief said.
Some businesses may understandably be looking for wiggle room, however, he also said.
“That is something we need to get ahead on. The spirit of the governor’s order is people should be staying at home unless they are in critical need of food and health care requirements, or they want to go out and exercise, but practice extreme social distancing.”
Hall said he understands where businesses are coming from.
“My heart goes out to our business owners. I think they are desperately trying to fit what their business is in relation to the governor’s order to make it work so they can stay open. The spirit of the governor’s order is that people need to stay home,” Hall said.
“It’s a horrible situation. But I do think that the city has one of the best upcoming sustainability plans in Colorado and they are working hard to get this set up.”
City Council is set to vote Tuesday on deferring sales taxes for all Montrose businesses with a gross annual revenue of $2 million or less. The deferral would be for 90 days and enable essential businesses to use the cash saved for operations, or, for businesses now closed because of the state orders, to pay fixed costs.
A second item up for vote is a $300,000 business assistance fund, through which businesses can apply for a loan of up to $5,000 if they have been forced to close under the state orders. There is no interest and loans would not have to be repaid for a year.
These loans are intended to help cover fixed costs so the businesses can reopen when the pandemic is passed, Chelsea Rosty, director of Business Innovation & Tourism for the City of Montrose said.
She said the city is also trying to encourage the community to safely support the local businesses that are still open, and the city is promoting them through social media and advertising. The city may also consider offering a grant for businesses that are still open.
Polis in a remote news conference later Friday also reminded Coloradans about the importance of staying home, and away from as many people as possible.
“Use common sense, everybody. … If you have to ask yourself if something is safe, it’s probably not,” Polis said.
The more people decline to stay at home, the longer and more severe the crisis is likely to be, he added.
The governor also told people now is not the time to travel to remote communities for recreation. “The pandemic is not a vacation. It is not a time to drive two or three hours from Denver to mountain communities,” he said, adding that many such communities are reeling from the virus and the overall effect of the pandemic declaration.
“Stop putting yourself and others at risk,” Polis later said.
“We have a community full of giving individuals,” Hall said. “We’re going to make it out of it, but the very nature of businesses means that you’re attracting people to your store, which could be spreading this highly contagious virus.”
He thanked the businesses that are complying.
“I’m really proud of our business owners. Most have voluntarily complied and I admire them for doing that. But we have to be resilient and not fight the system right now, because it could be to the detriment of all of us,” Hall said.
“Take this seriously, because it’s killed people in our country already, and in Colorado.”
