CHSAA to lift activity activity moratorium; local schools can resume in-person sessions starting June 1

The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) announced in a press release it will lift the moratorium against in-person conditioning sessions beginning June 1. The strict moratorium barred in-person practices or training to take place between student-athletes and coaches.
Decisions to resume athletic activity over the summer months will be made at the local school district level. CHSAA will hold no administrative oversight during this time.
CHSAA commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green urged schools to have a plan in place, and recommends those schools relay the expectations to the community — coaches, parents, and participants. Blandford-Green noted CHSAA supports the decisions made by local school districts on when to return.
According to district officials, Montrose County School District is currently in the planning process for a return date.
MCSD is closely following guidelines and recommendations released by the National Federation of High School Associations (NFHS).
NFHS released a three phase proposal last week on guidance for the reopening of high school athletics and activities.
“The NFHS SMAC believes it is essential to the physical and mental well-being of high school students across the nation to return to physical activity and athletic competition. The NFHS SMAC recognizes that it is likely that all students will not be able to return to — and sustain — athletic activity at the same time in all schools, regions and states. There will also likely be variation in what sports and activities are allowed to be played and held. While we would typically have reservations regarding such inequities, the NFHS SMAC endorses the idea of returning students to school-based athletics and activities in any and all situations where it can be done safely,” NFHS wrote in the proposal.
Listed in the proposal, during Phase 1 of the reopening, all coaches and students should be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 prior to a workout. Those responses should be recorded and stored.
Gatherings should be limited to 10 people or less — inside and outside — with workouts conducted in groups of the same 5 to 10 students. Six feet distance must be achieved at all times.
Locker rooms should not be used during Phase 1 and athletic equipment should not be shared — a basketball player can shoot a ball, but the team shouldn't use a single ball that will come in contact with multiple players.
Hydration stations should not be utilized. Athletes are encouraged to bring their own water bottles.
The second and third phase feature loosened guidelines and restrictions, provided that social distancing guidelines are followed. The proposal is intended to ease athletes and coaches back into practice and competition.
Ryan Casey, director of digital media at CHSAAnow.com, in mid-May, wrote CHSAA’s newly created Resocialization Task Force will meet in June to begin discussions surrounding high school participation in athletics and activities for the 2020-2021 school year.
In August, when fall practices are scheduled to begin, CHSAA will resume oversight of all activities and athletics.
Since May 11, coaches have been allowed to offer virtual workouts to athletes. On June 1, they can move those workouts to in-person sessions.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
