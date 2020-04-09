After Gov. Jared Polis extended the stay-at-home order through April 26, any chance of having a large Easter Sunday gathering in-person vanished.
That hasn’t stopped local churches from getting creative, though.
Grace Community Church in Montrose, Bible Baptist Church in Olathe, and First Baptist and Rivers Church in Delta are holding drive-in services on Sunday, giving communities a chance to gather for the special holiday with their families. It's the first time these churches will have held a drive-in service.
Pastor Gabe Skillo of Bible Baptist Church planned ahead for the event, ordering an FM transmitter a month in advance for the holiday.
“I have no idea what to expect,” Skillo said. “I'm just trying to provide a way for Christians to still assemble. Still have church at the same time and be safe.”
The service will feature songs, scriptures and a message from the preacher. Attendees are welcome to stay in their vehicles as a family and listen to the transmission through their car radio. Skillo noted that people must be present to gain access to the transmission and anyone who is interested is welcome to join.
Grace Community Church announced its plans on its Facebook page, inviting the community for drive-in services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
“For the first time ever, by permission from our city officials, we’re having drive-in church. In addition to online church, we’re going to be right here in the [Grace] parking lot,” senior pastor Karl Leuthauser said.
With limited parking spots, the church encourages families to arrive early to ensure a spot.
The United Methodist Church in Montrose streams its Sunday services on Facebook. For Easter, Family Ministries Director Sarah Seymour will post a virtual Easter egg hunt on the page.
“This year’s celebration will be different, but it will still not be without hope,” senior pastor Lisa Petty said. “The power of the cross is what remains, even when there are no fellowship gatherings, egg hunts, fancy big family gatherings or worship in one particular building. This year, worship will happen in homes across the globe in more buildings than ever, and that is a beautiful reminder of the power of God’s grace.”
Although Petty acknowledged it may have a different feel, she’s certain the message of Easter will stay the same.
“This Easter we will be reminded of the mystery of the resurrected Christ, not in the theatrics or the gathering in a sanctuary, but instead, I think, in a more powerful way,” she said. “It has never been about the music or the flowers or the being together. While those things are well and good, this day is really about the power of God and the desire to be in relationship with those who know they are broken and desire to be made whole.”
The church’s Easter Sunday worship will stream at 8:15 a.m. on Facebook Live (facebook.com/montroseumc.org)
Wednesday afternoon, Polis released a stay-at-home guide for Coloradans and cited important guidelines as families celebrate upcoming holidays:
“Everyone is working hard, doing their part, and giving what they can so that we can defeat this virus and get back to normal life here in our great state. This is a critically important time for Coloradans to stay at home to do our part to help save lives,” said Polis.
“I know that for so many Coloradans, our faith plays an important role in our lives. We want all Coloradans to have the chance to celebrate the upcoming religious holidays with their loved ones safely. Even though we can’t be together physically, we can be together emotionally and spiritually.”
A few guidelines include safe physical distancing, staying in vehicles, and no in-person interaction during the drive-in services.
On Monday, the Sonrise Service Committee announced the decision to cancel the Community “Sonrise” Service for Montrose and the surrounding communities. Instead of a drive-in service, the organizers will stream the 2017 event on their Facebook page Montrose “Sonrise” Service, committee member Laurie Laird announced.
“It's a group decision,” Laird said. “There’s four on the committee. We made the decision as a group that we have to respect the guidelines and safety is first. We couldn't present the event in the manner with the guidelines we are currently living under.”
The committee looked into a drive-in service in the grass area near the botanical gardens, but eventually decided the portable sound system and limited viewing from seating in vehicles would make it difficult.
However, with the stream, community members can watch from the comfort of their home, or outside in their backyard, Laird said.
The Tru Vu Drive-In in Delta will host First Baptist and Rivers Church. First Baptist will host a service at 7 a.m. with Rivers following at 10 a.m. There is room for 200 cars, and ministers will deliver their service from a podium. After receiving approval from the city of Delta and the health department, the event was greenlit.
As a church goer himself, James Lane, owner of the drive-in, understands the importance the day has for families.
“It's something that we need to do,” Lane said. “I'm very happy that I can provide the facility for them.”
The services are free and all churches are invited. Any donations are welcome and will be used for the opening of the drive-in a few days later, which is scheduled to open April 17 pending any last minute changes.
For more information on Bible Baptist Church and their service, visit biblebaptistchurcholathe.com.
For information on Grace Community’s service, go to gracemontrose.org.
