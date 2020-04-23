Students will not return to the classroom for the remainder of the school year after Gov. Jared Polis announced that in-person learning would be suspended through May.

On Wednesday, Polis signed an executive order suspending such instruction until the end of the school year due to the presence of the coronavirus. Earlier this month, Montrose County School District announced it halted in-person classes for the year. Students will continue distance learning for the remainder of the school year.

Following the governor’s announcement, Delta County School District Superintendent Caryn Gibson sent a letter to parents about what the rest of the school year will look like in Delta County. Gibson said the district’s teachers will continue social distancing to ensure a strong finish to the academic year.

“Our intent is to ensure our students are prepared to move to the next grade-level or to graduate,” Gibson wrote in the letter.

Gibson added Polis’ order does allow small gatherings, so the district has options to help students who may be struggling with distance learning.

“We can bring in small groups for students who may be struggling, but that’s if the teachers are comfortable with that,” she said.

“We appreciate the partnerships between parents and students and teachers. Keep working on your coursework to be prepared for the next grade level or graduation,” she added.

The district’s meal distribution will also continue through May 29 as they serve around 650 breakfast and lunch meals a day, five days a week.

“We want to make sure that our kiddos are taken care of, so we will serve meals through our last day of school,” Gibson said.

Graduation dates will also be communicated to students in the coming weeks. The district is planning to keep the current graduation dates in May with either in-person or virtual presentations, but those plans will remain fluid based upon COVID-19.

“The graduations will be unique and celebrate our graduates while including social distancing measures,” Gibson said. “Within the next couple of weeks, your high school principal will communicate detailed information about graduation and additional celebratory events.”

There has been discussion about the students’ wishes to be together one final time. Gibson said if the high school could hold an in-person commencement ceremony, it would look similar to how the Air Force Academy held theirs, with students sitting 6 feet apart.

Principals will also communicate plans as they are finalized for students to return to the buildings to gather their belonging and materials.

Despite in-person classes being suspended for the year, schools and teachers will maintain office hours for students.

While Gibson said she is disappointed students won’t be returning to the classrooms, she understands the safety concerns and wants to ensure students and staff stay safe.