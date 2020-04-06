Collaboration keeps kids fed on weekends

For an organization that likes to be as hands-on as possible, the recent stay-at-home order by Gov. Jared Polis in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak forced Black Canyon Boys and Girls Club to adjust to the new times.
BCBGC marketing coordinator Amy Taylor said the recent changes in the world have made the organization move toward a more digital route, while also looking for other avenues to help local children.
“We’re just trying to bridge the gap as much as we can during this time,” Taylor said, adding that the club is following the Montrose County School District’s April 30 return date to resume normal programming.
Black Canyon Boys and Girls Club has offered some programs online, which can be found on its website, in addition to providing activity backpacks before the stay-at-home order, Taylor said.
Recently, BCBGC has begun to deliver backpacks filled with food to local children.
Through the Kids Aid Montrose backpack program, the local Boys and Girls Club has helped the organization’s kids, as well as non-club kids, by providing food for the weekend.
The Kids Aid Montrose’s program, normally distributed by the Montrose County School District, provides backpacks of food for those kids every Friday.
Kids Aid was founded in Grand Junction and expanded to Montrose, where it provides meals to tide over hungry students through the weekends when school breakfasts and lunches are not available.
Black Canyon Boys and Girls Club has helped with this effort, dating back to March 27, by delivering these food-filled backpacks. The club will continue to help with the program through the end of April.
Taylor said the club has also been given a $3,500 grant from the Rocky Mountain Health Foundation, which helps the organization with the delivery.
Kids Aid Montrose volunteers help pack the backpacks before club staff travel to both Montrose and Olathe, providing kids with nourishment for the weekend.
It has been beneficial for local families as the club delivered food to around 190 kids last weekend, according to Taylor.
“(Since) some of these kids are club kids as well, we want to stay active in the community,” Taylor said. “We want to help the kids out as much as we can even if they’re not club kids.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.