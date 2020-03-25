Jared Polis
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks to reporters about the new coronavirus on Sunday, March 22, 2020. 

 (Jesse Paul, The Colorado Sun)

Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday said he was issuing a statewide stay-at-home order starting Thursday morning to try and slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

The order goes into effect at 6 a.m. on Thursday.

The decision to enact the mandate comes just days after Polis said such an order was unenforceable and not the right direction for the state.

But on Monday and earlier on Wednesday counties in the Denver metro area essentially shut down by each enacting their own stay-at-home orders.

