Colorado Outdoors Project

An aerial shot of the Colorado Outdoors Project.

 (William Woody/ City of Montrose)

Colorado Outdoors, the local Montrose riverfront economic development project, announced today the company has paid off the Montrose County School District (MCSD) elementary and early childhood lunch balances.

“This is obviously a very stressful time. As fellow community members, we just want to do our part to help our neighbors and families,” said David Dragoo the company president. “It’s the right thing to do.”

The payment brings all school lunch bills current for every student at Cottonwood Elementary,

Johnson Elementary, Northside Elementary, Oak Grove Elementary, Olathe Elementary, Pomona Elementary, and those within the early childhood programs.

The company also challenged other local businesses and individuals to do the same. “There are still lunch balances with the middle and high schoolers. We need others to jump-in and help out where they can.”

This is being republished verbatim from a press release.

Tags

Load comments