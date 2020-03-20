The State of Colorado is welcoming home 39 cruise ship passengers who have been under U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) quarantine since their ship docked in California on March 9, according to a statement from the governor's office.
Gov. Jared Polis in a letter to HHS Secretary Alex Azar requested that all passengers returning to Colorado are asymptomatic at the time of travel. If passengers were symptomatic in any way, they will remain in federal care and will not be returning to Colorado at this time, according to the governor's statement.
The 39 Coloradans will fly into Denver International Airport on March 20 at 3:30 p.m. on private charter airplanes and will not enter the concourses or main terminal. They will return to their homes via private vehicle or state-provided private van and will continue to self-quarantine until they have been in quarantine for a full 14 days, which includes their time in federal quarantine.
Forty-three Colorado residents were passengers on a Grand Princess cruise ship that docked at the Port of Oakland on March 9. Some passengers aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship experienced symptoms of COVID-19. Asymptomatic passengers have been in federal quarantine at the Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, and Travis Air Force base.
Two of the 43 Coloradans will be returning on a different flight from Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Atlanta, Georgia. This flight has not yet been scheduled. An additional two passengers are currently symptomatic at Travis Air Force Base and will be returning to Colorado at a later time.
Passenger demographics for the 43 Colorado passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship:
In order to protect passenger privacy, we are not releasing individual information about any passengers.
The Coloradans will be returning to their homes in these cities: Aurora, Boulder, Castle Rock, Colorado Springs, Denver, Edwards, Ft. Collins, Greeley, Lakewood, Littleton, Longmont, Loveland, Westminster, Wheatridge, Windsor.
Ages:
80s: 3
70s: 15
60s: 14
50s: 4
40s: 1
30s: 2
20s: 2
Most of this story is published verbatim from the governor's news release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.