Colorado state parks reopening for camping

Campers are again being welcomed to state parks, with a few caveats: keep your distance from other campers, and come prepared.
Campgrounds within state parks had been closed since March 26, as part of the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. A phased reopening of most of them began this week.
Regionally, Crawford State Park opened Wednesday for camping and Ridgway State Park was to open Friday. (Day-use is still allowed; park entry fees apply.)
Paonia State Park, in Gunnison County, remains closed because of local-level public health orders there restricting out-of-county residents.
At Ridgway, Crawford, and other state parks poised to phase in reopening, such facilities as rental cabins, yurts and visitor centers will for now remain closed.
Although camping in developed sites is being allowed, visitors must still take health precautions that include maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from one another and park staff and wearing face coverings when that is not possible. Colorado Parks and Wildlife park managers can close areas where these rules are not followed.
No one demonstrating signs of illness like coughing, fever or shortness of breath should go camping and all campers need to adhere to county- and state-level public health orders, as well as limit recreational travel.
The prohibition on gatherings of more than 10 people remains in effect, including in state campgrounds.
“It’s really important to follow those social distancing rules,” CPW spokesman for the Southwest Region Joe Lewandowski said.
“This is a highly, highly contagious virus. We’re recommending you camp with people that you live with. A lot of times in campgrounds, people invite the neighbors over. But at this time, enjoy the park, wave to other folks, but do not be inviting people you don’t know into your camp.”
People should expect a few differences at campgrounds than in the past.
At Ridgway, although restrooms are open, showers, laundry and other group facilities are not. When it comes to hand sanitizer and other cleaning supplies, the order of the day is “bring your own.” Also, pack out all of your trash, as current staffing levels mean park staff won’t be on trash duty.
Ridgway State Park’s swim beach is only open for sand play and wading, not swimming. The visitor center will not be open; however, people can still call there for information.
Emergency services remain available.
CPW recommends that campers bring all supplies, including food, that they will need, so that they do not have to leave the campgrounds and head into nearby towns to stock up.
When camping at Ridgway State Park, bear in mind that services in the towns of Ridgway and Ouray will not be available until Saturday, because of local-level restrictions.
Lewandowski also said to bring extra water to Ridgway, since there are no showers available.
“Enjoy the park, but continue to know there is still a pandemic going on,” he said.
All camping is by reservation only, at cpwshop.com or 800-244-5613.
People whose reservations were canceled because of the pandemic can change reservations at no cost through the end of the year.
For those who are choosing to cancel their own reservations, fees are waived until the end of May.
If calling the 800 number, be prepared for lengthy wait times that can exceed an hour.
“One of the things we’re asking is for people to have patience with us. We’re moving as fast as we can,” Lewandowski said.
“This was an unprecedented situation. We’re figuring things out on the fly. We would really appreciate it if people could have patience and understand parks and wildlife staff have been under a lot of stress at this time and it’s going to take a few more weeks to get everything back to normal.”
Just as people may be itching to go camping, CPW is eager for campers to return, although the health and safety of guests and staff remains the priority. CPW is an enterprise agency that does not receive state general fund dollars, but instead is funded through user fees and grants.
“We lost a month of camping. It will probably be a couple million dollars or more (lost revenue), because camping generates a lot of income,” Lewandowski said.
“We’ll evaluate that. The safety of visitors and our staff is coming first, but we’ve had a lot of calls from people.”
Gov. Jared Polis’ office has assisted CPW in working out reopening details for the parks.
For information about Ridgway State Park, call 970-626-5822. For information about Crawford State Park, call 970-921-5721.
Full details about CPW’s COVID-19 response can be found at cpw.state.co.us, under the “About Us” tab and “COVID-19 Response.”
