Colorado updates isolation and quarantine guidance to align with CDC

Colorado updated its recommended quarantine guidelines, Gov. Jared Polis and Dr. Eric France, the state’s chief medical officer, announced during a briefing on COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The update aligns with isolation and quarantine recommendations released by the Centers for Disease and Control earlier this week. It applies to the general population and health care workers.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) recommends those who test positive should stay home for five days, then wear a mask after the quarantine period for at least five additional days.
• Vaccinated and boosted individuals don’t have to quarantine but should wear a mask over the next 10 days.
• Vaccinated individuals without a booster should stay quarantined at home for five days, then wear a mask after the five-day quarantine period. If quarantine isn’t an option, it’s recommended to wear a mask for 10 days.
• Unvaccinated individuals should quarantine for five days.
“These new recommendations align nicely with the changing biology and changing effectiveness of the Omicron variant,” said Colorado’s chief medical officer Dr. Eric France during a Wednesday briefing.
According to CDPHE, last week, Omicron cases made up 91% of the cases in Colorado. Two weeks ago, that number was 1%, Polis said. He added he expects it’s now over 91%.
There is a shorter incubation period with the Omicron variant — one to three days. The period of time a person infected with Omicron is contagious is much shorter than other variants, France said.
Polis said he expects breakthrough cases to go up due to the Omicron variant’s ability to penetrate the vaccines for infection but doesn’t expect breakthrough hospitalizations to increase.
France was asked if there was a standard on when to decide to leave quarantine.
“At day five of isolation, you should feel like your symptoms are all but improved, you haven’t had a fever over the last days, you’ve been bored maybe the last two days because you really want to get back to work to help your colleagues out, but you have to stay in,” France said. “I think that’s the approach you should take when you’re deciding you’re good to go back to work with a mask.”
Polis said people who are vaccinated and boosted should experience minor risk of severe illness if infected with Omicron, though unvaccinated individuals are at higher risk of hospitalization.
As of Dec. 28, there had been no confirmed cases of Omicron in Montrose County, according to data from CDPHE.
CDPHE updates variants of concern by county Tuesdays and Fridays.
Montrose Regional Health on Thursday reported seven patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Dec. 30. All seven patients were reported as unvaccinated.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press