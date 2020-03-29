Going to the dog park has become a daily occurrence for James Hall and his dog, Bailey during the novel coronavirus-2019, or COVID-19.
As Hall watched his dog fetch the tennis ball, he said he uses the ChuckIt tool not only to throw the tennis ball, but also as his 6-foot social distancing tool.
“I think the stay-at-home order is a good thing,” he said. “It didn’t surprise me when Gov. (Jared) Polis issued it.”
While he supports the governor’s decision, he said he wished the announcement had come earlier.
“The only thing that got me was the order was announced late and it didn’t get people enough time to get necessities,” Hall said.
Making the best out of the situation, Hall and Bailey get into the vehicle and get a cappuccino and puppuccino from Starbucks to enjoy before arriving at the dog park.
Dinah Irwin and Courtney Barber also enjoyed Friday afternoon walking their dog, Jimi.
“We are walking everywhere,” Irwin said. “We haven’t driven in days.”
Irwin and Barber also support the stay-at-home order.
“I support it because it helps flatten the curve for the virus,” Barber said.
As they walked down the Main Street sidewalks, Irwin said the worst part about the stay-at-home order is how it affects youth in the community.
“I don’t have any children, but I feel for the parents and also the people with health conditions,” Barber said.
With many businesses displaying closure signs or limiting the number of customers inside, Elaine Wood, co-owner of Crash Burger, is happy to continue serving customers.
“The stay-at-home order hasn’t impacted our business yet,” she said. “I’m just happy the community is coming out to eat at our restaurant.”
Handing bags of burgers and French fries through the drive-thru window, Wood said she liked feeling needed by customers, but she understands what happens to the business is out of her control.
“We’re happy they like to eat here,” she said. “But, we know the situation is not in our control. Our business is surviving because of God.”
Marcia Middel is doing her part to support local businesses by participating in Friday night takeout.
“I wish we had three or four days for takeout to help the restaurants,” she said. “We need them to stay in business.”
Despite the community practicing social distancing, Middel is finding ways to remain connected with her friends and family.
“I am using FaceTime for the first time tonight to see my grandkids,” she said.
The downtime is also allowing her to catch up on house repairs.
“I think it’s helped me recapture what times were like before where there was less stress,” Middel said. “I can get my household repairs done and my mending, so I’m not as stressed when something else happens.”
During her time at the dog park, Middel visited with Kristin Frost as their two dogs, Izzy and Sasha, played. Both women said they liked how the stay-at-home order does not prohibit going outside.
“I think it’s a great idea as long as social distancing is good,” Frost said. “The dog park is the best place to go so the dogs can play and you can be social.”
