Community corrections in Montrose may soon clear COVID outbreak status

The local community corrections facility appears to be emerging from a COVID-19 outbreak, with about 10 consecutive days of negative tests.
Advantage Treatment Center’s vice president said on Tuesday that with 18 more days of negative tests, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment would lift the facility’s status as an outbreak site, which was declared about a month ago in September after more than 20 positive COVID tests were recorded among staff and clients within a two-week period. The state’s threshold for designating outbreak sites is two or more positive tests in a two-week period.
“It’s really about how long we have regular testing with no new positives,” ATC Vice President Josh Mayhugh said.
Testing is being done twice a week, he said. The community corrections is maintaining the COVID safety protocols it implemented after the outbreak designation, such as additional cleaning; separation of ill inmates from others and required mask-use.
Staffing is back to 100% capacity and most commcorr clients are back to work and/or their treatment programs, Mayhugh said.
Those who were sick appear to be recovering well and there are no active cases under hospitalization, he also said.
“I would like to thank the staff and especially, the local community corrections board,”Mayhugh said. “They were all very supportive. We definitely appreciate that.”
Mayhugh did not have exact numbers of staff and clients who have received a COVID vaccine, but said several have taken advantage of ATC’s vaccine incentives. These are positive financial incentives for staff or program perks for clients.
ATC doesn’t require staffers to be vaccinated and because it is not a state prison facility, state rules requiring the vaccines do not apply.
Advantage Treatment Center operates the community corrections, or commcorr in Montrose, as well as locations in Alamosa and Sterling.
Community corrections is an option for certain offenders to avoid prison while remaining in a controlled environment that allows them to leave for work and/or court-ordered treatment, thereby remaining in the community. Offenders must be deemed eligible for a commcorr sentence and must also clear the local commcorr board’s screening committee before placement. Through their employment, clients contribute toward the costs of detaining them, which are generally far less than the costs of detaining someone in a state prison.
Community corrections facilities can also serve as a transition facility for those recently paroled.
