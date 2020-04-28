Company eyes Montrose for vaccine development site

The biomedical company that brought antibody testing for COVID-19 to San Miguel County is hopeful of making Montrose the site of its peptide vaccine development facility.
COVAXX, a subsidiary of United Biomedical Group (UBI), is under contract to buy One Creative Place for more than $12.3 million. Among other work, it would be shipping vaccines, tests and components and continuing other vaccine development.
But first comes approved access to the adjacent Montrose Regional Airport that is critical for the business — the timeline for having at least enough assurances to proceed with the planned multi-million dollar investment is short.
“We need to build the world’s peptide vaccination facility. … We love Montrose and said, here is an opportunity to do something that would be amazing,” cofounder Lou Reese told Montrose County Commissioners during their Monday work session, held remotely.
However, “the big sticky wicket” is that the company is flying planes every day with equipment, staff, tests and serum, he said. The ideal situation would be the ability to unload the products directly at a facility, as opposed to landing the planes, unloading them, and trucking the products to a facility.
“There’s a very logistically intense undertaking. It’s even more intense because we’re dealing with a pandemic,” Reese said.
Reese, after questioning later from Commissioner Roger Rash, said he had not intended to create a situation of urgency, but as COVAXX/UBI receives data back from its vaccines, it has to ramp up.
“I don’t want to feel like I’m rushing you at all,” Reese said. He added later that he does not want to move without having the county and the City of Montrose fully on board.
COVAXX is working to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.
Reese told commissioners there will not be live viruses or biohazards at the Montrose site.
UBI was created 30 years ago and provided the first synthetic peptide-based diagnostic, which cut the costs of blood screening. It has New York headquarters and presence in Taiwan, China and Ireland. According to Reese, Taiwan asked for the company’s help with the previous SARS epidemic.
The company has also worked on vaccines for Alzheimer’s and other diseases.
Reese said he will be making a decision on certain contracts by week’s end and has a condensed timeline because of the urgency of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In answer to Commissioner Sue Hansen, he said One Creative Place is a good building, with ready access to the airport, except for the fence now blocking access. The resulting logistical hurdle is having to truck cargo from plane to facility instead of being able to unload it directly at the facility, which would save critical time and well as reduce handling of sensitive materials.
Reese estimated “north of 100” jobs being created, with hiring ramping up in the fourth quarter.
“I think the skill sets are there. There’s definitely some training that takes place,” he said.
Reese and, later, Montrose Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Sandy Head, pointed to the impending closure of the Russell Stover candy factory, which will put about 280 people in Montrose out of work, as well as employees who commute to Montrose. Reese said those employees have good base skills that would increase with training.
“This opportunity with COVAXX is going to raise the skill levels of these individual and raise substantially their standard of living,” Head said. The company is “spot-on” for inclusion in a foreign trade zone, and it would be “a huge step in Montrose” to be able to participate in that, she said.
The hurdles on the county’s end concerned Rash, who said the county cannot be rushed into a situation or make a decision without due diligence.
One Creative Place formerly housed JetAway Aviation, which operated under a through the fence agreement that became part of complicated antitrust litigation about a decade ago, arising from JetAway losing the bid to become Montrose Regional Airport’s fixed-base operator (FBO). Prior to that, One Creative Place housed a scaled composites business.
Aviation Director Lloyd Arnold said for COVAXX to operate, the county would need an access agreement and the operator would need a ramp constructed in order to load and unload items; this would have to be facilitated off the E-6 taxiway.
“I don’t necessarily think it’s impossible, but we would need access agreements in place,” Arnold said.
There also needs to be a security plan approved by the Department of Homeland Security, plus the airport would have to make sure nothing in the arrangement would put it afoul of Federal Aviation Administration grant assurances.
Arnold was directed to immediately discuss these issues with COVAXX’s special projects adviser, who said he had already begun developing remedies for the through the fence situation.
He floated the idea of a land transfer with lease-back option, which Arnold also said should be on the table, although the county had run into snags previously with such transfers. But it benefits the county to own the land and receive lease payments, he said. One of those benefits is the land would be eligible for FAA grants.
“One of my concerns is that we don’t rush into without vetting it 100 percent,” Rash said. He asked whether the project could proceed for now with COVAXX offloading its materials at the airport and driving them around to One Creative Place.
There’s no reason not, Arnold said. The more viable solution is to transfer the land to the county, which could then lease it back, he said.
Reese said he is also looking at two sites in Texas that have airfields and state subsidies. Reese, a Telluride resident, said he would prefer to have the facility in Montrose. “My goal is to keep it here,” he said.
“This isn’t going to happen overnight or by the end of the week,” Rash said. “Will your group be willing to work on getting this up and running by using trucking until we can vet this out legally and get all the hurdles jumped?”
Reese said yes, on a personal level, but that it’s a complicated corporate-level investment that needs a degree of certainty to proceed with first steps. “If we know we’re going to get there, that’s different than not knowing we’re going to get there,” he said.
“ … I don’t want anybody to do anything that doesn’t dot all the I’s and cross all the T’s.”
Rash said it’s possible One Creative Place might not be the right location and the county can’t make snap decisions.
“The elephant ‘on the (Zoom) screen’ is that the previous owner was fighting for an FBO,” Head said, referring to JetAway. “This transaction is removing, 100 percent, the previous owner.”
Head’s husband previously owned Western Skyways, which now operates near One Creative Place, and under new ownership.
Head said the current request asks for a gate to come down and not for something that hasn’t been done before. The company just wants assurances the county is willing to move forward.
Commissioner Keith Caddy indicated the answer is yes, and that the county would conduct due diligence, with the expectation that UBI would do the same.
“I think that meeting with Lloyd (Arnold) will be a start and we can go from there,” he said. “Right now, I think we’re all guessing and we need to make sure we’re doing the right things.”
Hansen assured that the county is not anti-business. “This would be really an awesome move, but again, we have considerations. … As far as government can move appropriately, I think we should,” she said.
Rash said the county is in uncharted territory.
“We’re not able to do business as usual. It does take extra time. The one thing we don’t want to do is jump into something we can’t honor,” he said.
What COVAXX wants to do at the property falls within existing restrictions and covenants, Head separately told the Montrose Daily Press.
“They’re not trying to pressure anyone into making quick decisions, but everything has come around rather quickly, as the whole world has changed in the last 30 days. The commissioners, understandably, are cautious,” she said.
“We’re not asking the county to do anything that seems illegal. There is a quick turnaround. With this COVID-19 element in our world, why would we not be home to COVID-19 test kits? Hopefully, we can work out something that is going to work.”
