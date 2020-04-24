Local governments do not yet know how hard the pandemic declared over COVID-19 may hammer their budgets, although the effect is expected to be significant. Both Montrose County and the City of Montrose have deployed additional resources in combating the virus and are also expected to see a decrease in tax and other revenue as businesses have been closed and events canceled.
For the city, the revenue hit could be as much as 20%.
“It is really too early to tell regarding our local economic impact in the City of Montrose as far as sales tax collections,” City Manager Bill Bell said.
“We will have more definitive numbers from March in a week, but as of right now, are preparing for up to a 20-percent reduction in overall revenues to the city that would include sales and use taxes, as well as Highway Users Tax Fund shared revenue from the state.”
State orders in response to COVID-19 have temporarily shuttered many local businesses, although some are being allowed to reopen in steps after April 26, under Gov. Jared Polis’ “safer at home” order.
The City of Montrose has approved some relief packages for qualifying local businesses, including a 90-day sales tax deferral; zero-interest loans and marketing funds.
Montrose County is “in good financial condition” at present, County Manager Ken Norris said.
“However, we realize we will be impacted by the pandemic in many ways. We have additional expenses resulting from the public health efforts, some of which we expect will be offset with federal COVID-19-related funding,” he said.
Montrose County opened its Emergency Operations Center with a public call line sheriff’s posse members and public health employees are staffing. It established at test site at the Montrose County Event Center and recently approved paying $20,000 per month to a medical specialist to oversee the pandemic emergency response, under a temporary contract.
County public health is also working with Montrose Memorial Hospital to expand the number of test kits; transitioned for a time to a private lab to increase turnaround times, and, like the city, continues regular services and operations to the greatest extent possible.
“We are keeping track of additional COVID-related expenses and plan to submit them for reimbursement,” Norris said. “At this time, it is not possible to predict what the total additional expense will be.”
As with the city, the county expects reduced sales tax revenue. Although the bulk of county funding is property tax, it collects a sales tax for its public safety fund, approved by voters in 2007, and a sales and use tax that helps fund road and bridge.
The precise effect of that might not be known for months, Norris said.
“Businesses that have temporarily closed or reduced their services will have reduced sales taxes, or deferred sales taxes, which will affect our future revenues,” he said.
Colorado Counties Inc., the Colorado Municipal League, the Special District Association of Colorado and state government, conducted a survey of local governments the first week of April. The survey, too, concluded it is too soon to say for certain the extent to which the virus emergency will press budgets in the long term.
The survey looked at immediate economic impacts and concluded the estimates respondents provided “are likely extremely low.”
Among report highlights:
Municipal respondents estimated a $520 million loss for the 2020 budget year; among all respondents (counties, special districts, municipalities and about 20 other types of local governments) there was an estimated a total revenue loss of more than $680 million.
Municipalities and those counties that collect sales taxes, are more vulnerable to burning through their rainy day funds than are special taxing districts funded by property taxes.
Local governments also estimated they would spend $49 million on COVID-19 response and recovery.
“We can ‘tell our story’ from the increased services demands standpoint, but it’s harder to tell our story right now from a ‘revenue’ impact standpoint. That will change soon,” said John Swartout, executive director of Colorado Counties Inc.
It may take counties longer than cities to track how revenue is affected, he said. Counties rely mainly on property taxes, which are due June 15. Because it’s not known how many people will have trouble paying that, it is “close to impossible” to estimate revenue loss from property taxes, Swartout said. (The City of Montrose does not have a property tax.)
A county’s sales tax is collected by the state, while home-rule municipalities like Montrose collect their own sales taxes. Gov. Jared Polis in an executive order granted retailers a month delay in remitting March sales taxes to the state; that activity began showing up this week and CCI says the impacts of April sales activity won’t be known before May 20.
“These are our two largest revenue streams and because of when and how they are collected, we won’t have a good idea of our revenue impacts as quickly as the cities will,” Swartout said.
“Having said that, counties are bracing for a revenue hit. They are cancelling capital projects they had planned for the summer, halting purchases of equipment and other items, considering furloughs, etc. These are all the same things municipalities are considering,” said Swartout.
“All disasters are local — and counties locally coordinate the response and recovery for the state,” while continuing such services as connected residents with federal aid programs and maintaining child welfare and adult protective services, he added.
Caseloads are going up as unemployment increases, and demands on services are expected to skyrocket, Swartout said. “We’re going to see a surge in need right at the time when we have less funding,” he said.
Some local-level revenue streams appear to be solid right now.
The city is reporting a significant increase in building permits compared with last year, despite the COVID-19 emergency, and that has helped, Bell said. Still, to offset the budgetary hit, the city is trying to be cautious with projects budgeted for this year, by asking department heads to look at non-critical ones that could be delayed, he also said.
The city plans to hire fewer seasonal and temporary positions than in previous years to conserve resources for the rest of the year, Bell said.
Norris said the county is being proactive in light of the pandemic and has implemented a hiring freeze for non-essential positions. It is also eliminating all non-essential travel and meetings. County employees continue working remotely to the extent possible.
“Throughout the county, we are only spending money on necessary activities. All necessary county activities, such as Human Services, are continuing as usual,” Norris said.
Montrose County is watching its pennies on a daily basis, Norris added.
“The county performed well under budget last year, which gives us additional financial resources, which will be useful in light of the possible negative effects of the current situation,” he said.
