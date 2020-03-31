Montrose County’s positive COVID-19 cases spiked from six confirmed on March 27, to 14 by March 30.
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment data, which can lag behind county data, showed 10 positive cases for Montrose County as of Monday.
The increases come as more tests results are being completed. As of Monday, the number of submitted tests stood at 264, with results pending on 212, including about 80 of the roughly 100 tests conducted last week with the help of the Colorado National Guard.
Thirty-eight results received were negative, also as of Monday.
“Montrose County has been doing a really good job in terms of testing … per ratio,” said Dr. Joe Adragna, a Montrose physician and the medical adviser for Montrose County Public Health.
The national or state ratio of testing may be one test conducted for every 390 people; Montrose County’s ratio is one test conducted for every 170, Adragna said, crediting the collaborative effort of Montrose County Public Health, Montrose Memorial Hospital and local health care providers, who meet regularly to ensure providers have proper supplies; to share information; use best practices and are all adhering to the same testing criteria.
“If we do more tests, we are going to have more (positive) results,” Adragna said.
Montrose County a few weeks ago stood at zero confirmed cases, but local experts and officials assumed COVID-19 was here and acted accordingly, he said. Shortly after Adragna provided a video update to the community on March 20, the county’s first positive was confirmed, he also noted.
“We’re going to see positive results grow in number,” Adragna said.
Part of the local preparation strategy entails public health, the hospital and the county working together to prepare local medical infrastructure for a surge of cases, while also working to slow the curve for new infections.
A surge occurs when a slew of cases comes at roughly the same time, overwhelming existing resources such as hospital beds and ventilators, as well as personal protective equipment for medical staff. A surge might also impact a hospital’s ability to care for people suffering from other conditions.
Slowing or flattening the curve refers to taking steps to slow the spread of COVID-19, so that there are adequate resources for the cases that present.
“We are working seven days a week. It doesn’t matter the hour or the day. If something that is a priority comes in, we have been able to get the team together to deal with it,” Adragna said.
This past weekend, the team met with long-term care facilities on ways to build capacity for taking COVID-19 patients who are not well enough to recover at home, but no longer necessarily need hospital resources. Building such “through-put” capacity helps keep hospital beds and resources free for care for the sickest. The ideal situation is to establish a great alternative care site for convalescence, but not have to use it, Adragna said.
“If we can do that by slowing down our curve, that would be amazing. But if we can’t we’re going to be ready for it,” he said.
COVID-19 is also called the novel coronavirus-2019 and causes respiratory illness. It has killed 51 Coloradans and more than 2,400 people nationwide.
Adragna said it is a mistake to compare it to influenza purely by numbers of deaths — and that it is not logical to take no precautions against COVID-19, just because the flu has so far killed more people overall.
In a pandemic, it is “not reasonable” to look at the absolute number of deaths only in isolation and conclude there’s no need to worry, he said.
“It’s not just that we’re replacing influenza deaths. It’s that we’re adding to them. … Would we be willing to sacrifice all of Grand Junction right now because we didn’t want to do anything about a virus?” Adragna said.
He said national experts have projected the cost of doing nothing would be up to 2 million deaths. Taking action could reduce the death rate to between 100,000 and 200,000.
“I don’t want to lose 200,000 Americans, but I would take that over 2 million,” Adragna said.
The flu strikes people every year and the health care system is prepared for that, in part because “flu season” extends for months. “We have resources built up so that we are not pushed into surge capacity. It is spread out over months,” Adragna said.
The issue with COVID-19 is not the sheer number of sick people, but the number of cases condensed into a short timeframe, he said. Flattening the curve is therefore critical to ensuring there is care and equipment available to those who are sick.
“It’s not as simple as to say ‘Flu is worse, so why worry?’ Yes, flu is bad. This is different. It’s different because it is hitting hospitals at a higher rate. It is pushing them into surge capacity,” Adragna said.
There is no current vaccine for COVID-19.
The Food and Drug Administration on Saturday issued an emergency use authorization for chloroquine phosphate and hydroxychloroquine sulfate for adults and adolescents who weigh at least 110 pounds, are hospitalized with COVID-19 and for whom a clinical trial is not available, or the participation in one is not feasible.
This kind of treatment must be administered by a health care provider, in accordance with a valid prescription through a licensed practitioner.
Under no circumstances should individuals attempt to locate or use these drugs on their own. Results can be fatal, as they were for an Arizona man, who with his wife ingested fish tank cleaner, which had hydrochloroquine listed as an ingredient.
“Chloroquine phosphate is a chemical. It’s found in aquarium cleaners and the like. People have died taking that,” Dr. Thomas Canfield, Montrose County coroner, said. “Taking a non-prescribed, non-prescription grade hydrochloroqine phosphate is potentially lethal and must not be done.
“ … If you just go into a hardware store and buy that stuff, it will kill a fella. You’ll be a coroner’s case. And we don’t want to do that.”
Adragna drove home the fact that these treatments are only authorized for patients who fit the FDA’s described parameters and they are not something people should seek out from their primary care providers.
“We all have a duty that our sickest in our hospitals have access to the medication that is going to save lives, else, when one of us ends up there, we may be without the medication to save our lives,” he said.
Further, the drugs require regular monitoring even for those to whom they have been prescribed for FDA-approved conditions, he also said. That is part of why they are prescription-only.
FDA Chief Scientist Denise M. Hinton in the Saturday emergency use authorization letter noted that several other countries recommend the drugs for treating people hospitalized with COVID-19, finding that, based on totality of scientific evidence available, it is “reasonable to believe” chloroquine phosphate and hydroxychloroquine sulfate may be effective and there is no adequate, approved available alternative to the emergency use of such drugs for that purpose.
Medical providers interviewed by The Washington Post said they were concerned about approving the drugs too quickly without adequate scientific evidence. A French study that gained attention was based on only 20 patients, the article notes, and a study done in China found hydroxychloroquine sulfate was no better than standard treatment.
Further, the growing demand for the drugs has been seen as limiting their supply for those who use it for approved conditions, such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, per The Washington Post.
Canfield saw some positives, saying that those taking the prescription-grade hydrochloroquine in China appeared to not be developing the virus, and one French study showed a good recovery rate.
County officials also reiterated the importance of social distancing, or maintaining at least 6 feet between people, whenever possible.
Colorado is currently under a stay-at-home order, which allows for essential tasks and work, as well as outdoor exercise, with a strong recommendation that social distancing steps be taken.
That includes when using public trails and walkways: If walking in pairs or groups, people should walk single-file when another walker or group of walkers is approaching.
On narrow trails, one person or group should stand as far off the trail as is safe to allow the oncoming person or group to pass by with as much room as possible between trail users.
Do not stop or congregate in the middle of trails and walkways.
These steps help everyone to maintain a safer distance from potential carriers.
The county also responded to reports of social media challenges that appear to encourage people to lick public objects, like doorknobs, handles, windows and items for sale. This has not necessarily occurred in Montrose, Montrose County Media Relations Manager Katie Yergensen said. However, parents need to be aware of the purported “coronavirus challenge” circulating on social media, and be vigilant to prevent their children from engaging in this kind of risky behavior.
Public objects often have a high density of bacteria, viruses and fungi, the county said in an update issued over the weekend. That increases the possibility of contracting an illness; further, saliva leaves germs that can be transferred to others.
Adragna said people need to follow public health and state orders for social distancing, isolation, quarantine and communicating with primary care providers. He added people whose doctors have told them to take anti-inflammatories or other medication should continue to do so.
“We’re trying to prevent you from getting sick,” he said.
