County COVID-19 deaths up to 9; child tests positive

Two more people have died, related to COVID-19, according to Montrose County statistics released Monday.

One of the fatalities was an 81-year-old man, who had tested positive. The other was an 86-year-old man who was presumptively positive prior to dying. By the state’s criteria, his passing is counted as a COVID-19 death.

The county also reported five new positive tests for the virus, one of which was of a child under the age of 10.

Of an estimated 650 tests conducted here, there have been 77 positive cases, including eight of the nine deaths. The ninth death, again, falls under the presumptive positive category.

