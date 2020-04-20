County COVID-19 deaths up to 9; child tests positive

Two more people have died, related to COVID-19, according to Montrose County statistics released Monday.
One of the fatalities was an 81-year-old man, who had tested positive. The other was an 86-year-old man who was presumptively positive prior to dying. By the state’s criteria, his passing is counted as a COVID-19 death.
The county also reported five new positive tests for the virus, one of which was of a child under the age of 10.
Of an estimated 650 tests conducted here, there have been 77 positive cases, including eight of the nine deaths. The ninth death, again, falls under the presumptive positive category.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.