County extends COVID-19 declaration

Montrose County commissioners have extended until Aug. 31 the county’s emergency declaration for COVID-19.

The declaration was first made in March and was subsequently renewed until April 30, as part of local governmental response to the virus that has claimed 11 lives in Montrose County and more than 800 statewide. Commissioners can rescind the order, as conditions allow.

“It is based on medical opinion and guidance that the pandemic may continue, peak periodically, and require

prolonged caution and emergency responses,” County Attorney Marti Whitmore said Wednesday.

“Obviously, should the emergency abate prior to Aug. 31, the board would be empowered to rescind or terminate the emergency declaration, but we made it for Aug. 31 so you wouldn’t have to do this for a while.”

The state of Colorado has issued public health orders over COVID-19. The most recent is the “safer at home” order, which has relaxed some previous restrictions with respect to business and other activities, but which continues to preclude gatherings of 10 or more people and certain types of business, such as sit-down dining.

The state and county government continue urging people to keep at least 6 feet apart when in public — including on trails and walking paths — and to wear a cloth mask when in public places such as grocery stores, in order to prevent saliva or mucus droplets from dispersing and possibly infecting other people. People may have the novel coronavirus and not yet be symptomatic, which creates the potential for unknowingly infecting others and increasing the spread of COVID-19. Too many cases at once — a surge — could overwhelm existing health care resources.

Commissioners said previously they would not be seeking a waiver to allow lower-level restrictions, as some counties have done, because positive cases here have not shown a consistent and steady enough decline.