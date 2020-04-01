County extends emergency declaration

Montrose County commissioners on Wednesday extended their previously ratified COVID-19 emergency declaration to April 30.

This can be rescinded or extended as needed. 

The declaration, first passed in March, closed county buildings to public foot traffic, with the exception of the airport, where passengers have dwindled to less than 10 a day, and the Justice Center, which is closed to public traffic under state court orders. 

The declaration also canceled all scheduled public events at county buildings for the time being.

