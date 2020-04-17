County inks contract for pandemic medical specialist

Montrose County commissioners on Wednesday approved a temporary position for the county public health’s medical adviser as a means of combatting COVID-19.
Dr. Joe Adragna will be paid $20,000 a month as the pandemic emergency medical specialist, an independent contractor position that recognizes an expanded scope of responsibilities.
Commissioners also re-upped Adragna’s existing contract as medical adviser for public health, for $10,000 a year, which is a budgeted expense. The contract had been due to expire at the end of the month.
The two roles are not the same. As medical adviser to public health, Adragna advises the director of that department on actions to take in various situations in support of public health.
As pandemic emergency medical specialist, he provides medical advice and leadership to the emergency management team specific to COVID-19 and leads a team of medical specialists. Duties include leading daily updates, a daily task list, coordination of efforts within the county and region, along with medical opinions and advice. Adragna under this role also coordinates with the county emergency manager for support and assistance from the state and federal government.
“Because we went into this crisis mode, we basically put him on full-time to help us manage our way through the COVID-19 crisis, working with the hospital and being a liaison with the different clinics around Montrose, along with working with our CDC people and the state,” Montrose County Commissioner Keith Caddy said.
“With the COVID-19 pandemic, I’ve had an active role in managing the directive on the county’s COVID-19 response; I’m the incident commander for that response. This contract or title is codifying that,” Adragna said.
“ … This just recognizes that duty was outside the scope of medical adviser to the public health director role.”
The workload involved in the county’s pandemic response has led to him drastically scaling back his own practice, by having the other providers at Peak Family Medicine take on most of his patients and take care of the clinic.
“That allowed me to know my patients would get their needs taken care of … and be able to see a provider when needed, and I went to take care of county needs,” Adragna said, thanking the team at the clinic and its 13 providers.
Caddy said the contract for a pandemic response specialist is like seeking additional expertise in other types of emergencies, such as wildfires.
“This is a medical emergency. It’s a little out of our realm,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.