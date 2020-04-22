County, MMH extend COVID tests to clinics

More local medical clinics are poised to provide onsite COVID-19 testing, after Montrose County and Montrose Memorial Hospital broadened test kit availability.
Starting this week, more clinics will be able to offer the tests to patients who meet criteria, Dr. Joe Adragna, Montrose County pandemic specialist and medical adviser to the county board of county health, said.
The idea is to reduce scheduling difficulties for those who need a test and to increase turnaround times. With only county health and a few other sites performing the tests, patients have to schedule one with those sites, instead of being able to simply visit their providers.
“We’re trying to remove as many barriers as possible,” Adragna said.
The public health department is in the process of sharing protocols and distributing specimen kits to the clinics and is also offering public health nurses to conduct proper collection training at them, as needed.
Providers will be able to test their own patients and have closer followup with them, Dr. Mindy Miller of Montrose Trailhead Clinic said. Her office has requested five of the test kits and would seek more if the demand was great enough, but did not want to take more of the supplies than necessary. The clinic received the kits Monday.
“We didn’t have any testing capability prior to this,” Miller said. “(It’s) mostly to improve the timeliness of testing and to simplify the process.”
Under the previous process, a provider had to speak with and evaluate the patient for COVID-19 symptoms, then write an order for the test and send it to public health, where a nurse would then reach out to the patient to schedule the test, she explained.
“One of the problems I would see is getting test results. I never knew if the test result came back,” Miller said.
“Having the testing capability in each of the clinics will definitely improve efficiency of care of the patient.”
She said proper testing technique is important, because incorrect technique can affect the accuracy of test results.
“My staff will be trained to make sure they have the proper protective equipment and to use techniques to minimize the risk of them contracting the virus, and to minimize the possibility of having a false negative,” Miller said.
River Valley Family Health Center has been conducting testing for some time, but has seen an issue with accessing kits, CEO Jeremy Carroll said. The federally qualified health center recently received 20 additional kits from Montrose Memorial Hospital.
“River Valley is absolutely testing and taking care of COVID-positive patients,” Carroll said.
“Having more clinics, more providers being able to provide testing will greatly improve information around how many people truly have COVID-19. But we need more. We still need a lot more tests.”
Montrose County had conducted more than 650 tests and as of Tuesday morning, reported 79 positives and nine deaths. Test numbers change almost immediately, as new information and results are received, Adragna previously cautioned, plus the state health department may look at different data points than county officials. As well, facilities where there have been outbreaks may have more current numbers than either state or county entities.
Adragna said the county is mainly sourcing its test kits through Montrose Memorial Hospital, which has also been able to efficiently use transport media — swabs and test tubes. Although he does not anticipate a shortage of transport media, the hospital has come up with a backup plan using saline, just in case, he also said.
The county is also working to get more kits to the Basin Clinic on the West End, through either public health, the hospital or Mesa County, Adragna said.
“With our regional emergency manager, we shared best practices. That person shared their contacts in surrounding counties and Montrose Memorial Hospital facilities people have reached out (about vendors) so that other counties around us can make sure they’re able to test right now,” Adragna said, praising the hospital’s inventiveness in a time of crisis.
Miller said patients at Trailhead are well aware of the virus and its risks. “I think people are pretty anxious about it. I think people are taking precautions as have been recommended,” she said.
Having more kits available will improve the amount of testing being done and that will help decrease uncertainty among those who fear they are infected, Miller said, pointing to a patient who had to self-quarantine, only to find out much later that the specimen collected was negative.
“The fact we don’t know whether someone has the virus or not, there’s quite a bit of loss of productivity and time that could be spent in other ways. It would definitely be more helpful to be able to test more people,” Miller said.
Trailhead, River Valley and multiple other medical practices are offering services via tele-health, so that people do not have to come in unless it is absolutely necessary; contact your provider for information about this option. Trailhead, which is a membership-based clinic, has waived its sign-up fee during the declared pandemic emergency, because of business closures and job losses.
