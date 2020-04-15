County records sixth COVID-19 death

Montrose County has reported the sixth local death arising from COVID-19, that of an 88-year-old man, who had underlying health problems.
The other deaths previously confirmed as COVID-related were of a 61-year-old woman at San Juan Living Center; a 72-year-old man with other medical conditions; a 64-year-old man; a 97 year-old-man and a 75-year-old man.
The county does not provide information as to where the deceased patients resided. The living center previously confirmed the 61-year-old woman’s death.
As of Wednesday evening, the county had also recorded one more positive test for the virus, bringing the total positives to 66 of more than 530 conducted.
Based on self-reported data collected by public health, 14 individuals are in recovery.
A community update is slated for 2 p.m. Thursday, via video on Montrose County’s Facebook page.
