Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) and Montrose County Public Health confirmed a second case of novel coronavirus, COVID-19 on March 23.

The person who tested positive is a 35-year-old male who recently spent time in Crested Butte. He is currently in quarantine, according to a county press release.

“Unfortunately, we are not surprised by a second case in the county,” said Emergency Preparedness Coordinator and Communicable Specialist Lisa Gallegos. “Testing has been delayed and we expect to see results in clusters—which is why today’s numbers on negative tests have also increased. We are continuing to work with Montrose Memorial Hospital and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to provide additional testing for our area.”

