Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) and Montrose County Public Health confirmed a second case of novel coronavirus, COVID-19 on March 23.
The person who tested positive is a 35-year-old male who recently spent time in Crested Butte. He is currently in quarantine, according to a county press release.
“Unfortunately, we are not surprised by a second case in the county,” said Emergency Preparedness Coordinator and Communicable Specialist Lisa Gallegos. “Testing has been delayed and we expect to see results in clusters—which is why today’s numbers on negative tests have also increased. We are continuing to work with Montrose Memorial Hospital and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to provide additional testing for our area.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.