Montrose County commissioners meet via Zoom on Tuesday, as the board of health, to pass an update to earlier public health orders issued to reduce the spread of COVID-19. From left (top), Commissioner Roger Rash; board clerk Eloise Lentz and County Attorney Marti Whitmore; from left, middle row, an assistant county, Attorney Joseph Gaffney; Commissioner Sue Hansen and County Manager Ken Norris. Commissioner Keith Caddy is on the bottom of the screen.