Meeting as the board of health, Montrose County commissioners on Tuesday revamped their COVID-19 public health order to reflect the state’s gradually relaxing restrictions on certain activities put in place to reduce the virus’s spread.
Because Montrose County has not seen enough of a decline in case numbers over a 14-day period, there would be little point in seeking a waiver for even looser restrictions than exist under Gov. Jared Polis’ most recent “safer at home” order, commissioners said.
“Plus, we had a few more cases and we don’t know what going to happen here in the next few days. I think it’s prudent we go ahead with this,” said Commissioner Roger Rash, who a short time later expressed dismay about members of the public becoming “lax” in following recommended steps to curb transmission of the novel coronavirus.
Montrose County on Monday night announced the 10th COVID-related death here, that of a 70-year-old man, as well as six new positive cases, bringing the total confirmed positives to 95. There were 29 additional negative tests, bringing negative test results to 610 as of Monday. Forty-eight people reported as “self-recovered” from COVID-19 symptoms.
“We don’t have the numbers to demonstrate that we have good standing to be able to be less restrictive. I totally support this (county order),” Commissioner Sue Hansen said.
“If we have a significant increase in cases, we may have to amend this order. Just so the public is aware, that’s an ever-moving target.”
Commissioner Keith Caddy said he hopes the safer at home phase can be maintained without greater restrictions. “It all depends on how the public reacts and if they’re doing their due diligence, and I hope they are,” he said.
Rash said he was concerned based on what he sees in town when it comes to mask use — it’s lax, he said. State and public health officials recommend people wear a cloth mask when in public places, in order to prevent them from spreading the virus, for which they may be asymptomatic.
“I would just like to reiterate the importance of wearing a mask. It’s to protect each other, and to protect our elderly and people who are compromised. So I’m hoping that the public doesn’t look at this, especially the May 4 date, when businesses start reopening, as a free-for-all. This virus is still alive and well in our community. And it is deadly. We’ve had 10 deaths related to this, as of today. We’ve had just shy of 100 cases,” Rash said.
“If we do not do what we should do, and are not diligent about wearing masks, social distancing, and all the things that are recommended, we could go back to heavier restrictions. We absolutely, as a board, do not want to do this. We want to get our businesses open. I know we have a lot of concerned citizens out there...but we have to be smart about this and make sure we don’t get a bunch of people infected and have a run on our hospital and a bunch of unnecessary deaths.”
The revised order replaces a previous order issued March 16. Since that time, the rate of disease spread and hospitalizations has decreased and the public health director and county medical adviser have determined that “cautious reopening” of county buildings and facilities does not pose a public health threat and is consistent with state and federal guidance.
The new order includes a reopening plan for county buildings, to begin May 4. Elected officials will set hours for their offices. The Montrose County Event Center and the fairgrounds will remain closed until further notice.
Commissioners previously implemented a burn ban, which will be formally lifted once all three commissioners have signed the amended order.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.