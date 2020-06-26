County switching to weekly COVID-19 updates

Montrose County confirmed 181 cases of COVID-19, per its Thursday-night update.
Total tests completed: 3,467, with 3,095 negative results. There are 177 recovered patients; 11 deaths and 19 probable cases.
Starting next week, Montrose County Public Health will begin providing weekly updates, instead of twice-weekly updates; this will change if a surge in cases occurs.
Montrose County commissioners were at last report waiting for word on the county’s application for a second variance to the state’s current public health orders pertaining to businesses and gatherings.
Public health reminds people to wear masks when going out in places that preclude maintaining a social distance of at least 6 feet. Mask-wearing helps prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus by asymptomatic people.
Where possible, maintain social distance, including when outdoors. On walking trails, doing so requires pairs or groups to walk single-file when other trail users approach from the opposite direction. Please give way to strollers, wheelchairs and mobility scooters.
The county’s public health info line can be reached at 970-252-4545. Press 1 for business guidance; 2 for local health information or 4 for Spanish.
COVID-19 testing is available for people who have a provider’s referral. This testing will move from the Montrose County Event Center to Montrose Memorial Hospital starting Monday.
The designated testing area will be the corner of 800 S. Third St. and Nevada Ave., 9 a.m. - noon, Monday through Friday, on a first-come, first-served basis. Nasal swab testing is free. For further information, call 970-240-7220.
Asymptomatic people without a provider’s order for a test, or who need a test for travel or personal reasons, can call Delta County Public Health’s free testing site at 970-874-2165.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.