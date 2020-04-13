COVID-19 cases driven by prevalence of risk factors here (Updated with correction)

On the Western Slope, Montrose County is showing in the top 5 counties, in terms of confirmed COVID-19 cases — a number experts say is reflective of the amount of testing being done, as well as the proportion of county residents with risk factors for complications from the virus.
As of Monday afternoon, Montrose County had 63 confirmed cases, including 12 new cases confirmed from testing that had occurred over a number of days prior. The county also recorded its fourth COVID-related death, that of a 97-year-old man, which was announced April 11.
The number of completed tests was 513; of these 389 were negative; 22 were pending and 15 were deemed “inconclusive.”
Montrose County Public Health's local-level information is usually more current than the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s, whose daily updates are based on reports from the day prior, and on Monday afternoon listed 59 Montrose County cases.
According to CDPHE statistics available Monday, Eagle County leads the Western Slope with 457 cases, followed by Gunnison County with 99 cases and Summit County, with 72. Garfield County was showing a shade behind Montrose, at 58 cases.
“The death rate is higher than we would like in Montrose, but that’s not a surprise to us in the emergency operations center,” said Dr. Joe Adragna, a Montrose physician and the medical adviser for Montrose County Public Health.
Montrose has rates of diabetes, heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease that are higher than the national average, as well as a larger population of older people than the national average, he said.
All of the above are risk factors for complications from COVID-19.
“The takeaway message is if our community is at higher risk of complications, then we should be best at following the guidance that’s put out there,” said Adragna, reiterating calls for social distancing, wearing a mask in public to protect others, and staying home for all but critical errands.
“If you test more, you are going to have more positives,” he said.
He again said that as of last week, the county’s testing rate was 210 percent higher than the state average. That is in part because of public health’s relationship with Montrose Memorial Hospital, plus public health’s availability to conduct tests five days a week, plus Montrose County is testing under more parameters than are nearby counties, he said.
“We’re testing all high-risk people who have symptoms, all first responders with symptoms, health care workers with symptoms, hospitalized patients with symptoms and, because of the relationship that we have, we are testing exposed first responders, health care workers and exposed critical infrastructure workers,” Adragna said.
Such tests are done roughly four days after those people’s estimated exposure dates, allowing them to quickly know whether they can return to work or if they must self-quarantine.
“We want them to get back to work as soon as possible, so we can have firefighters, police, doctors and nurses working instead of sitting in quarantine for 14 days,” Adragna said.
Residents of neighboring counties should not assume that lower numbers of positive cases in their boundaries means the virus does not pose a risk, he also said.
Other counties have been reaching out to Montrose County to inquire about its testing methods, Adragna said.
Montrose Memorial Hospital was able to increase the capacity of test kits to use less biological transport media, the packing into which test swabs are placed for shipment, and has shared that information, he said.
Montrose County and the hospital also shared contact information for the private lab they had been using when the state’s lab lagged behind due to the number of specimens coming in, Adragna said.
The county and MMH are shifting back to the state lab, however, because its testing capacity has greatly increased. That lab is now able to perform 5,000 tests per day. The turnaround time has decreased from up to seven days to between 24 and 48 hours, he said.
“We put our toe back in the water late last week. We got good results from the state lab. Now they have a 24- hour turnaround time for priority tests and we’re seeing a 48-hour turnaround for routine tests. As long as that maintains, we’re going to continue to work with them,” Adragna said.
The local health teams continue building surge capacity both within the hospital and outside of it, he also said. The hospital has increased the number of ICU beds available, as well as established a COVID-19 unit, as previously reported, and continues establishing alternative care sites in the event there are patients who no longer need hospital care, but do require post-hospital care. Adragna said that includes building capacity for non-residents who may be admitted to MMH and who will then need additional care.
When it comes to flattening the curve — reducing the means by which the virus can spread, so that cases are more spaced out and won’t overwhelm medical resources — everyone plays a role, Adragna said.
“We all have a sense of duty here. Every one of us. Whether you’re an 18-year-old person and health or an 80-year-old frail person, every single person has a job to do,” he said.
Keeping a distance from others when out, masking up, frequent hand washing, and making as few trips for errands as possible, with as few people as possible, all factor in, he said.
“We are going to prove our efforts have saved lives in this community once this is over with, I’m sure of it,” said Adragna, who reported seeing an encouraging level of compliance here, although, he added, some people still do not seem to understand that they can be asymptomatic, yet transmit the virus to others.
“So if you see someone out in the community wearing a mask, say thank you,” Adragna said. Even a cloth bandana is better than nothing (in a non-health care setting), and the purpose of facial masks is to protect others from a disease the wearer might not even be aware of carrying, he also said.
“This is not forever. If we do a really good job of it now, we can get back to our lives sooner. But if we don’t do our part, it’s going to make it worse,” Adragna said.
“It all comes back to, the harder we work, the more sacrifice for a short period, the better all of us we’ll be. We’re going to get back to life eventually. This will be a bad memory.
“What we’re doing is laying down a lot of foundations and hope we never have to use it again. The community is doing a really outstanding job.”
This article has been updated with a correction to reflect the Western Slope COVID-19 numbers in Eagle and Summit counties.
