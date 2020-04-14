COVID-19 sparks primal 'howl' in Montrose, state

Howling.

It’s what you probably heard a few nights ago, last night, and for nights to come. But It isn’t wolves, or dogs.

It’s coming from your neighbors.

Residents in the Montrose community have joined the Facebook group Go Outside and Howl at 8 p.m., which was started by Shelsea Ochoa and Brice Maiurro, partners who reside in Denver.

The page grew rapidly, amassing members from all over the globe, each with their own set of reasons for joining the page as COVID-19 limits interaction through physical distancing and stay at home guidelines. Isolation, stress release, and solidarity are just a few reasons why some howl. Others simply enjoy howling. But for everyone, there’s a motivator.

“I like the feeling of unity it gives me,” Polly Basile said. “It lets me know that I’m not in this alone. We’re all in it together.”

Basile, a Montrose resident, encouraged Montrose members to start letting out their howls on the page. It was only going to take one to break the ice.

“Every time I hear the howling around me, it gives me chills,” she said. “It’s beautiful.”

Ochoa, the creative director at Soul Stories in Denver, and Maiurro, the editor-in-chief for the South Broadway Ghost Society, told the Associated Press the decision for howling wasn’t random. Ochoa’s family in California would howl at sunset. As for Maiurro, his poet group would howl during poetry readings in Boulder.

Soon after, the page exploded with people eager to join the experience. As of Monday afternoon, there were more than 520,000 members in 99 countries. At first what seemed like a small gathering among friends soon turned into an international phenomenon.

“It’s been wild, I did not expect this,” Garrett Spellman, a poet and page moderator, said. “It’s also been a very nice experience, seeing how many people come together for the support of others in a fun manner, by just simply howling.”

“When I joined the page, there were like 20 friends, people in the poetry community, all people that I knew, and within the first few days we were already over 100,000,” poet and page moderator Kali Heals said. “It’s been a really neat way to connect with my family and friends that are in other states and other countries.

“Every night I have a different family member or friend that I can’t see right now writing to me saying they just went outside and got to howl or they saw it on the news or they’re reading about it. I kind of feel like it’s our song, like Italy,” Heals added, referencing the songs citizens in Italy would play during their lockdown.

Leah Okeson, another Montrose resident, would agree. She experienced early on how liberating the act was and showed her involvement and encouragement on the page.

“Montrose peeps where you at?!? Tomorrow let’s hear ya!,” Okeson wrote for the group on April 3.

“Howling is, for me, a cathartic release of the emotional toll during these times which I think most, if not all, people are experiencing,” she said. “My husband and I and our two boys, ages 4 and 5, love to howl. We really enjoy it and they get to run around.”

There’s some creativity involved, too.

“I get creative by doing coyote yips and just hollering,” Okeson said. “The kids love it. I love getting out of the house, having a connection with people on my block, and promoting solidarity.

“We meet two of our neighbors, both are elderly couples, from a safe distance away. We all exchange greetings and howl together.”

1:18 VIDEO: Howling in Montrose Leah Okeson and her family howl at 8 p.m. During the pandemic, the Facebook group "Go Outside and Howl at 8 p.m." encourages the public to howl.

Natasha Salem-McDowell, of Montrose, posted a video of herself howling as loud as she could. In unison, a few animals could be heard following her lead.

“My first time howling, I got response howls, and I was so excited about it,” she said. “The next night it was very quiet, so it’s different every time. I started doing it mainly to connect with other people. I thought it was a cool idea.”

Salem-McDowell indicated it can be a way for people to show their support for hospital staff, too, in real time.

“I live close to the hospital, and someone commented that the staff does a shift change at that time. So if you didn’t have any other reason to do it, but to thank them and make noise so they know we are all cheering for them,” she said.

In the past few days, members have howled in honor of a loved one that recently passed or is battling an illness, and asking others to howl in their honor.

“Some of the things that I have seen [on the page] have really brought warmth to my heart,” Spellman said. “The way that people are supporting each other, like the recovery posts, front line heroes, nurses and doctors. The people that they are honoring who have passed away. It’s cool to see people come together for different reasons but also the same.”

The page is run mostly by poets. Maiurro, Heals, Spellman, and Ochoa are all storytellers. In this story, they’re receiving help from the world to craft it with them.

“The page itself is full of a lot of people with a lot of different viewpoints, and all of us are moderators, and everyone that is participating are really getting a chance to see a large cross section of the world represented in one place, and all the conflict, all the caring, and all the support that comes with that,” Heals said.

Heals acknowledged the group will continue to show their support and solidarity on the page, and are asking others to be considerate when fireworks are involved.

For now, every night, they'll keep howling.

“I don’t want it to end,” they said. “I don’t want it to end at all.”