COVID-19 Update for May 29
Special to the Montrose Daily Press
Montrose County Public Health reports one positive case Friday and 36 negative tests.
Public Health tested approximately 150 individuals Thursday and Friday This increase is the result of one new positive case at one of the previously listed outbreak sites. The goal of this mass testing is to prevent another outbreak at this facility. Beginning next week, the county will start bi-weekly reporting as COVID-19 cases are beginning to flatten. Reports will be issued Tuesday and Thursday (starting June 2). As a reminder, test results are usually 48-72 hours delayed.
Meal pick-up reminder: Starting June 1, weekday lunch sites will consolidate to Montrose High School and Olathe Elementary School for the remainder of summer; weekday meal pick-up will be available at these two sites from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. through Aug. 7 (excluding holidays).
If you have questions, the Montrose County Public Health info line is available at 970-252-4545 in both English and Spanish.
As always, please keep regular appointments with your primary care provider to keep chronic conditions under control. If you need emergency medical help, the emergency department at Montrose Memorial Hospital is a safe place to go for care. They have precautions to keep patients safe and skilled medical care for emergencies.
Variance
The state approved the county’s variance application on May 23. The variance pertains to houses of worship, restaurants, and gyms. Specifically, the variance approves 50 percent of the posted occupancy code limit not to exceed 50 people at any given time. Per the approval letter, if the county is to exceed a 15 percent positive rate or more than 42 cases in a two-week period, the variance will be automatically rescinded by the state. Variance specific operational requirements for gyms, restaurants and houses of worship are attached and available at https://www.montrosecountyjic.com/business-guidance/.
Data testing and information
Montrose County Public Health has a test site available for individuals who meet criteria to be tested. In order to be tested, please call your primary care provider. Please note COVID-19 Patients Hospitalized at MMH include both positive cases and suspected cases; as such, this number fluctuates daily as results are returned and patients discharged.
The total number of positive COVID-19 cases includes +IgG (person has had COVID-19 at least 14 days ago) and +IgM (the person has a recent infection) antibody results. Several primary care providers are able to complete antibody testing in Montrose County; please contact your doctor for more information.
Negative test results may not include results from private labs, as they are not always reported to public health. The actual negative test result may be much higher.
Please note that the state (CDPHE) has added cases (from March and April) to the county’s total number of cases because the state feels they meet the definition of a probable case. These additional cases are being reflected on the state’s data; however, the county has testing resources and was able to test those individuals in April. The individuals in question (and the additional death) were all tested and received negative COVID-19 results. As such, the county will not count them in its reported total of cases.
Positive cases: 154 and 1 presumptive/inconclusive
Deaths: 11
COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Montrose Memorial Hospital: 1
Positive cases reported as self-recovered: 135
The ages of those who tested positive for COVID-19 range from under 10 (two cases), to 99 (one case).
Males testing positive: 73
Females testing positive: 81
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.