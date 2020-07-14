COVID-19 UPDATE

Montrose County has reported 14 new confirmed positive COVID-19 cases since its last report of July 7.
The majority of cases were seen in people who traveled out of the area or out of state.
As of Tuesday, the county had recorded 205 positive cases, excluding three indeterminate cases counted by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. The CDPHE also lists 19 probable cases.
There have been 3,608 negative tests of 4,121 completed and 189 people reported as self-recovered.
Montrose County’s reported death count is 11, which does not include one death the CDPHE identified as probable.
Montrose County has obtained two variances to state public health orders. If the county sees 22 or more cases in a two-week period, excluding cases among residents at outbreak sites, it must notify the CDPHE and implement a mitigation plan.
Despite gaining more leeway through the variance, the county is unable to put on a full fair this summer and will instead have only junior livestock shows that are limited to participants and immediate family members.
County public health officials remind everyone to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus by staying home if sick; keeping at least 6 feet apart from others in public places, including on outdoor trails and walkways, and by wearing a face covering when going into public places where it is not possible to keep 6 feet from others.
The virus can be spread by people before they realize they have been infected. A face covering helps confine droplets of saliva and, if the wearer is infected but asymptomatic, that reduces the spread of the virus.
