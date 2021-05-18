COVID keeps down numbers at Lighthouse shelter, but homelessness, housing needs have not diminished

COVID concerns may have reduced the number of people seeking a bed for the night at the Lighthouse emergency shelter this past season, but that does not mean there is less need.
The Lighthouse, which operates between November and April to provide overnight shelter for homeless people, recently wrapped up its winter 2020 season. It provides dorm-style overnight housing in a city-owned facility, which it subleases from Tuxedo Corn. Tuxedo leases the building for use by farmworkers during the growing months.
“We obviously had some challenges with COVID compliance (requirements), but we did not become a hotspot and rigorously tested arriving guests,” Chris Hauck, board member of Montrose Lighthouse, said Monday.
“We served 56 individuals, down substantially from last year due to, I think, fears of COVID exposure, and also because there was a lot of fairly mild weather this winter. But still, we served 3,297 bed nights and provided, through Shepherd’s Hand, 6,518 meals.”
A bed night is defined as one person, one night, in a bed. For example, if Lighthouse hosted 10 people for two days, that is 20 bed nights.
Hauck said Lighthouse had to turn away some people who were exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19. Within the facility, it worked to maintain proper social distancing and sanitation.
“We maintained all of the standards the CDC set forth for homeless shelters. You might imagine it;s difficult to do that in a building with (up to) 30 people being housed,” Hauck said.
Garey Martinez, founder of Shepherd’s Hand, works hand-in-hand with the Lighthouse, where he was also a board member. He said that despite the pandemic, things went smoothly at the overnight shelter with the only hiccup being one guest who tested positive, which triggered a lockdown and isolation of about four other guests at the time — but no one became ill.
“Our attendance was somewhat lower, but that was partly because the people who normally would have gone there had concerns about the (higher-risk) environment. Overall, I was very, very pleased we could help as many as we did,” he said.
Housing is a critical need and homelessness has not diminished just because fewer people stayed at the Lighthouse the past season than in previous years, Martinez said.
“The numbers may have gone down, but the need did not go down. As a matter of fact, the need was even greater,” he said.
Lighthouse and Shepherd’s Hand helped people who could not find rentals they could afford — or who could perhaps afford monthly rent, but did not have upfront money for deposits. Martinez said some people who were able to spend nights at the Lighthouse were able to save enough for those deposits.
“Many can afford rent, but not the first and last month and deposit. We were able to help them transition,” he said.
The charity also worked with Housing Resources of Western Colorado and Haven House Transitional Living Center to help people transition from homelessness into housing.
Not all homeless people are chronically homeless, or fit the stereotype of people who dress and sleep rough, Martinez said.
One person helped this season was a man who’d lost his housing because he lost his job; he was living with his children in his vehicle. Lighthouse was able to help that family transition to Haven House, a longer-term program that houses eligible families for up to 18 months and provides specific programs to help them get back on their feet.
“There’s a perception of homelessness that needs to be addressed in the community,” Martinez said.
A full-time shelter is needed in Montrose, Hauck said, and he hopes to see more of a permanent solution in the future, with the help of local governments.
For now, the Lighthouse seasonal shelter needs funding. It cost about $32,000 to operate the shelter this past season, with van transport from the intake sight at Shepherd’s Hand and utilities making up a big part of that bill.
To donate to Montrose Lighthouse Inc., email info@montrose-lighthouse.org or mail a donation care of Montrose Jail Ministries, P.O. Box 964, Montrose, CO 81402.
Changes at Shepherd’s Hand have helped Lighthouse and those in need, Hauck said. Shepherd’s Hand recently opened a community center, at which people can do laundry, have a shower, or collect food boxes, as well as access other services from other providers. For the Lighthouse, the center provided a permanent pick-up site for nightly guests, one that was out of the elements.
The Shepherd’s Center remains open at 505 S. Second St. for food distribution, laundry, shower, and other services. Center hours are 7 a.m. — 5 p.m. weekdays. Food distribution is 9: 30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays.
Martinez and volunteers serve a hot breakfast (8 a.m. — 9 a.m.) and lunch (11 a.m. — noon) from a certified food trailer parked on-site.
Shepherd’s Center will host a grand opening for invited guests on June 4 and a community open house June 5, from 10 a.m. — 3 p.m.
The Shepherd’s Hand Center can be reached at 970-275-7215; more information can be found at shepherdshandmontrose.org.
