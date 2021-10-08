Montrose County remains red on the CDC’s COVID transmission dial, a designation that indicates a high transmission rate in the community.
Montrose Memorial Hospital reported caring for nine patients with COVID-19 as of 6 a.m. Friday October 8. Five patients were in the Intensive Care Unit, two patients were in the Medical/Surgical Unit and two patients were in the Acute Rehabilitation Unit, according to MMH Chief Marketing Officer Leann Tobin.
According to the CDC, the hospital has had eight new hospital admissions between Friday Oct. 1 一 Thursday Oct. 7 (-11.11%). The CDC reported a -1.79% use in beds used and +1.79% in ICU beds used through Wednesday Oct. 6.
Vaccine data
County-level data for Oct. 1ー7 based on CDC and CDPHE data show:
- 53.9% of eligible residents have received at least one dose of any vaccine, according to the CDPHE. This demonstrates a +0.93% in overall vaccinations compared to the +0.56% between Sept. 25ーOct. 1 period.
- 48% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC (+1.05%). The CDPHE, however, reports 41.9% of the population is fully vaccinated (+1.2%).
- According to CDC data, 19,873 residents have received a first dose (+0.88%) while 17,675 residents are fully vaccinated (+1.07%).
- The CDPHE reports 17,905 residents fully vaccinated (+194 residents fully vaccinated) with 35,329 total doses (first dose and fully vaccinated, +1.52%)) administered, showing +530 administered doses in the county. There has been a +170.4% in administered doses in the past week.
Case data
County-level data for Oct. 1 ー 7 based on CDC and CDPHE data show:
- CDPHE data reports a total of 4,894 confirmed COVID-19 cases since March 2020, a +3.66% since the Sept. 25 ー Oct. 1 period compared to the +3.1% through the Sept. 20ー26 seven day period.
- Montrose County has +180 cases in the past seven days per the CDC, marking a +30.43% in cases since the Sept. 25ーOct. 1 period compared to the +38% through the Sept. 20ー26 seven day period.
Montrose County has a 10.63% positivity rate per the CDC, +50.35% in the past week.
The CDC reported 1,467 tests performed in the past seven days, -8.99% since the Sept. 25ーOct. 1 seven day period.
School district data
Case data based on the Montrose County School District RE-1J COVID dashboard show:
- 137 total confirmed cases since Aug. 15., with 31 total confirmed new cases (six staff and 25 students) between Oct. 2 ー 7.
- 26 total confirmed cases (no staff and 26 students) between Sept. 25ーOct. 1 (previous seven day total period).
The school district reported a two week cumulative incidence rate of 57 (six staff and 51 students) between Sept. 25ーOct. 8 (+54.05%).
Quarantine data as of Oct. 1 based on the Montrose County School District RE-1J COVID dashboard show:
- 370 total staff and students in quarantine, +41.76% since the Sept. 27 report.
- 355 students in quarantineー 5.8% of the total student population, +43.72% since the Sept. 27 report.
- 15 staff in quarantineー1.8% of total staff population, +7.14% since the Sept. 27 report.
Resources:
Montrose County Public Health provides updates at https://bit.ly/3yZvcnp
CDC data can be found at https://bit.ly/3z8cZo4
CDPHE vaccine data can be found at https://bit.ly/3BZeNRY and https://bit.ly/38YFslu
MCSD data can be found at https://bit.ly/3904sbT
More information
- Colorado officials are proposing adjusting the vaccine mandate, asking the Colorado Board of Health to consider weakening the 100% to 90% compliance for hospitals and nursing homes while giving more latitude for religious exemptions.
- MCSD is gearing up to implement a state-funded testing program for rapid COVID tests in all schools. Program enrollment will require parental-consent and is expected to roll out by the end of October. Students enrolled in the program will be exempt from mandatory quarantine as a result of routine classroom exposure. If at least 70% of unvaccinated students and staff are participating in the program, the school will not be required to quarantine if not exhibiting symptoms.
