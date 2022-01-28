A COVID-19 outbreak caused Delta’s emergency homeless shelter to temporarily close its doors until Tuesday and those seeking a warm bed for the night must go elsewhere for now.
“We had to close. I just got an outbreak of COVID, so we shut down for five days,” the Abraham Connection’s Cheryl Oeltjenbruns said on Friday.
The Abraham Connection does not have appropriate space to allow sick people to isolate, she explained.
“We do a nightly COVID screening. Every night, when someone comes in, we check their temperatures and for symptoms,” she said.
But Thursday, one guest came in with symptoms and upon completing a rapid test, he turned up positive. The shelter then tested everyone who was there. One more guest was positive, as were four people working at Abraham Connection.
Oeltjenbruns said the two guests both found safe places to stay during their isolation period. The four workers are quarantining at home for the recommended five days.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, in accordance with updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recommends isolation for five days, instead of 10, provided the person who is infected is asymptomatic on the fifth day. This is to be followed with five days of wearing a mask when around others.
While the Abraham Connection is closed, other staffers/volunteers are conducting a facility deep-clean.
The shelter requires paid staff to be vaccinated, but cannot require vaccines of volunteers. “Our vaccinated volunteers were willing to step up and help out,” said Oeltjenbruns.
Oeltjenbruns also said some people who ordinarily shelter at the Abraham Connection found places with friends or family and three who came to the door were able to get to Grand Junction’s shelter instead.
When contacted, the Lighthouse emergency overnight shelter in Montrose estimated it might have seven beds available for the night, Oeltjenbruns said.
Shelter will not be available at the Abraham Connection before Tuesday.
The City of Delta previously opened a portion of the former Horse Country Arena that homeless people can use to camp, city clerk Jolene Nelson said. Individuals who want to camp there are encouraged to register (name and contact information) with the city, either at city hall, or in person, when the city’s homelessness coordinator is at the arena. Usually, she is there several times a day.
“We all kind of try to work together,” Oeltjenbruns said. “The community works together to help out.”
Garey Martinez, a board member for the Montrose Lighthouse and founder of Shepherd’s Hand, is keeping a close eye on COVID.
When the Lighthouse had a guest test positive last year, the entire building was locked down.
Guests who were there but not infected were given the option of staying at the Lighthouse if they wanted, but with the understanding that they could not leave, while the sick person was isolated. Eighteen people opted to stay anyway, Martinez said.
A large-scale outbreak would be a disaster and not just in a closed facility such as the Lighthouse, he said.
“But at least the Lighthouse is available and we could do what we did last time and lockdown in place,” Martinez said.
Oeltjenbruns said the decision to close for five days was tough to make.
“It’s not an easy position to be in. We, as a board, struggled a lot trying to come up with the best decision, not just to protect the guests coming in, but also the volunteers and the staff,” she said.
The outbreak comes soon after Delta County Public Health on Jan. 24 said its positivity rate “is still outrageously high, at 21.2%.”
There were 177 new positive cases between Jan. 19 - 24 in Delta County, which reported five hospitalized at that time. Three of the five in the hospital were not vaccinated; one person was partially vaccinated and one person was fully vaccinated.
“Misinformation continues to spread, suggesting that the COVID-19 vaccines aren’t working, as individuals who have been vaccinated are still getting COVID-19,” Delta County Public Health said in its Jan. 24 update. “As with most vaccines, the purpose of the COVID-19 vaccine is to lessen the severity of the symptoms should one contract the virus.
“Current data suggest that the majority of individuals who are fully vaccinated with three doses of either the Modern or Pfizer vaccine, or two doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, are much less ill should they be diagnosed with the omicron variant of COVID-19. As with all illnesses, exceptions and anomalies occur.”
Colorado’s vaccine bus returned to Delta on Saturday, Jan. 29, with a 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. stop at Lions Pavilion by Bill Heddles Recreation Center.
The bus will be at Cedaredge Foodtown from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30.
Delta County Public Health and all Delta Health (hospital) clinics offer pediatric COVID vaccines for kids 5 and up and a booster to those 12 and up if they are fully vaccinated.
Several providers in Delta County offer COVID vaccines and/or testing.
People can also sign up for free COVID-19 home tests at www.covidtests.gov. The limit is four per household.