Dance is a way of expression that connects the teachers and students at A Time To Dance, but not even the novel coronavirus-2019 is going to stop them from connecting.
As COVID-19 spread in the state, Catherine Frates, director at A Time To Dance, and her team began to explore options to move dance classes onto a virtual platform. In the meantime, they worked to keep the building and high-contact surfaces clean during and between sessions.
“For the last three weeks, we’ve gone to the extreme to wipe down every bar, door handles and had the kids use sanitizer,” she said.
With the best interest of everyone in mind, Frates decided to cancel all 25 in-person classes and began using Zoom, an online communication tool, to deliver instruction.
“It’s a lot more work than in studio classes,” she said. “I’ve worked online before, but never anything to this extent.”
By testing Zoom with the other teachers ahead of Monday, the team was able to work out a few kinks and learned how to improve streaming quality.
As Monday’s classes came around, Frates was overjoyed to see her students’ faces on the screen.
“To see them exercise yesterday (Wednesday, March 25) and watch their little bodies go across the screen brought me to tears,” Frates said.
Even though students are not together in the studio, Frates said the classes still require energy.
“The energy you have to use with students looking at you through a screen is a lot,” she said.
The virtual class times are shortened, but Frates said they will be extending some classes past the previous time period to allow teachers more flexibility in their teaching and to meet the dancers’ needs.
Students have the ability to participate in the live class or review the video later. With less time, Frates said they work through their warm-ups and get straight into the material.
Lauren Meyers, who started dancing in September, she said when the studio was going to cancel classes, she was bummed. When she learned her teachers were going to use Zoom to give instruction, she was excited to see the rest of her classmates.
“We can see each other and everyone dancing in their respective homes,” she said. “It’s always encouraging to see all the girls. In the first class, it was a mood booster seeing everyone on the screen and waving.”
Following the class, Meyers felt instructors Nadin Souders and Frates were supportive as everyone adjusted to the new platform.
“There were a couple people, who had never used Zoom before and the instructors made sure everything was set up correctly and we could hear them and see them,” Meyers said.
Sisters Maddysen and Addysen Moyer receive instructions for ballet and clogging courses through the studio. Wednesday was their first remote ballet class.
“I thought she was going to record herself and then send it to a program,” Maddy said. “Now that I know how we’re going to do the classes, I’m happier.”
The sisters have been dancing for three years together and enjoy going to the studio to learn new dance moves with their friends. While they are not in the same room as their friends, staying connected through Zoom has helped them learn the dances.
“It’s a little more confusing because I can’t hear as much of the music and instruction as in the studio,” Addy said. “It’s very good to see all of my friends to know what to do.”
On Thursday, the sisters participated in their first clogging Zoom class, which they said was easier than ballet.
“We’re learning new moves right now, so it’s pretty difficult, but I’ll get the hang of it,” Maddy said.
Despite the challenge of remote instruction, the sisters find it easier to learn together.
“It’s just better for me because I get to see her doing the same thing as me in the same classes as me,” Addy said. “It would be harder if we were in different classes.”
One of the challenges Frates said they face with virtual classes is ensuring students have access to the internet and a device.
“Some students don’t have internet or a computer, which is difficult for them,” she said. “Some have to watch the classes from a phone.”
After learning of Gov. Jared Polis’ stay-at-home order Wednesday, Frates visited with her husband, Tim, about bringing materials from the studio to their home and transforming the garage into a studio.
“My husband had talked about putting a background up and hanging my sign in the garage studio,” she said.
While the studio is closed to the public, Frates and her team are committed to continue teaching classes from in-home studios.
“I love what I do,” Frates said. “The saddest thing as a teacher is being told you can’t teach. I love sharing my passion for dance and you get so attached and love the children; it’s hard not seeing them at the studio.”
With uncertainty about how long the stay-at-home order will remain in effect, Frates wants her students to know they will keep learning.
“We’re going to keep plugging away,” she said. “We will still be good dancers on the other side of this.”
In the meantime, Zoom will allow the teachers and students to stay connected, until they can dance together in the studio.
