Delta County Memorial Hospital (DCMH) as a special district, filed its declaration of local disaster emergency with the state, county and city the afternoon of April 2.
Declaration of a local disaster emergency makes funds available to prepare for and deal with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic consequences. It activates the response and recovery aspects of any and all applicable local interjurisdictional disaster and emergency plans and authorizes the furnishing of aid and assistance under such plans.
“This is another active step in the processes that we have taken,” said Bob Thorn, interim CEO at DCMH. “On March 12, DCMH declared the emergency when we enacted the Hospital Incident Command (IC) and on March 16 joined Delta County in a joint Emergency Operations Center (EOC). Then on March 23, the DCMH Board of Directors approved a resolution authorizing purchases surrounding the COVID-19 crisis.”
The COVID-19 pandemic constitutes a public health emergency of international concern and has been determined to be present in Delta County and surrounding counties. With anticipation to spread significantly, the requiring emergency preparation and execution has been enacted to minimize its impact and protect the health, safety and welfare of district constituents.
“It is imperative for the hospital to be able to make rapid decisions in times of crisis,” said Thorn. “Our providers and staff are going to need to have the ability to quickly respond and have the ability to take the needed steps to ensure the safety of the staff and the public. All the steps the Hospital and the board have done so far ensure that.”
For more information from DCMH on COVID-19, follow @DCMHl on Facebook and @DeltaCoMemHos on Twitter. Or visit the Montrose Daily Press website at montrosepress.com
