Eighty-five percent of families with students enrolled in the Delta County School District have a computer, laptop or tablet at home, but the district is taking steps to ensure all students can continue their education during the coronavirus closure.
At the beginning of the school year, the district sent out information asking families about their internet access and devices. Since the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in school closures, Caryn Gibson, DCSC superintendent, has been working with district staff and internet providers to meet students’ needs.
“The internet providers have been working with different families to provide Wi-Fi and internet access for 60 days to families,” Gibson said.
Possible grant for laptops
One positive for the district is being “1-to-1” with Google Chromebooks for students in grades 6-12.
“That’s been very useful for us,” she said.
To address the need for Chromebook laptops at the elementary level, Gibson said the district is applying for a Colorado COVID-19 relief fund grant for up to $25,000. As of Monday, there was $7.8 million in the fund.
If awarded the grant, the district would be able to use the money to purchase an additional 125 Chromebooks for elementary students who currently do not have access to a device. Gibson said the devices would help students on free and reduced-price lunch plans.
“This would help us have more technology to give out to students at that elementary level,” she said.
The application deadline is this week, and Gibson hopes to know if they are awarded the grant within a couple weeks.
In the meantime, elementary school teachers are supplying educational packets in both printed and electronic forms to families. Each elementary school has scheduled pick up times and locations for families to get the packets, which Gibson said was a success.
Learning from afar
The district launched its distance learning model on Monday, March 30 and wrapped up the first week educating students using the packets and online platforms. Teachers were planning to use the distance learning model through April 20 when schools were anticipated to reopen. Following Gov. Jared Polis’ announcement Wednesday to extend school closures until at least April 30, the district will continue to develop curriculum for the distance learning model.
“We’re very excited that so many parents and students have been engaged,” she said.
Across the district, 90% of families picked up packets and 80% of 6-12 graders engaged in the distance learning material. Now, Gibson said teachers, staff and administrators are contacting families who were unable to attend a pickup to ensure students receive their packets. The district’s goal is to have 100% of families receive the packets, so students can continue learning.
With some teachers returning to the buildings to print out the educational packets ahead of the packet pick up dates, they are establishing stronger relationships with families as teachers and parents collaborate to continue educating students.
“We’re trying to support the building leaders and teachers through this process,” Gibson said. “Throughout this process, we’ve established more of a partnership between parents, teachers and school leaders than ever before.”
Daniel Renfrow, the principal at Cedaredge Elementary School, said his teachers are making themselves available to families through multiple communication channels, including emails, text messages, phone calls and virtual face-to-face contact through Google Hangouts and Zoom.
“Along with reconnecting with our students and families through this school work, our teachers are making connections with each student/family at least once a week as well as offering daily office hours to answer questions that may arise as families are working through the school work,” Renfrow said.
Renfrow is also providing resources to families to help facilitate learning at home. Some of his tips emphasize the importance of establishing daily routines like picking the same hours to complete work daily, consistently scheduling brain breaks and times to play, and finding a quiet work area at home. Other resources include questioning strategies parents can use to drive their child’s thinking and learning.
With nearly 100 Chromebooks available at Cedaredge Elementary, Renfrow said the school’s plan is to utilize a blended online and hard-copy instructional model for students in grades 2 through 5.
“We’re initially focusing on where the most need lies,” he said. “This week, we are checking out Chromebooks to families of 4th and 5th graders who are needing a device, and next week, we will turn our attention to distributing Chromebooks for families of students with 2nd and 3rd graders.”
The school is also addressing families’ needs for internet access by connecting them with businesses offering free and special-priced internet options during the coronavirus. In instances where internet access is not available, Refrow said, “We are helping families pay for wireless Hotspots for their phone.”
Another option within the Delta community for families is free access to Wi-Fi at schools, libraries and businesses. Families can access the service from their vehicles in the parking lot.
“It’s case-by-case, but it has been our focus as we are committed to providing equitable access to learning opportunities for all students at Cedaredge Elementary School,” he said.
During this transition to distance learning, Renfrow emphasized the importance of relationships between families and the schools as teachers work to keep students engaged in their coursework.
The second strategy is delivering valuable instruction that promotes student engagement through the distance learning model, which Renfrow said will evolve as teachers grow in their knowledge of this type of instruction.
“So, for us, it will start and continue through relationships, as we also work to enhance the content and learning opportunities we’re sharing with students,” he said.
Stadium lights, graduation and prom
At Cedaredge High School, staff are showing they are thinking about their students and supporting the community during the coronavirus by leaving the football stadium lights on every Tuesday from 8 to 8:30 p.m.
With the length of the COVID-19 closure undetermined, DCSD staff are formulating plans for spring events, including prom and graduation.
“We are putting focus groups together, so we can figure out a celebration for graduation and prom,” Gibson said. “We look forward to working together to help celebrate our students.”
Understanding the academic and athletic events students are missing out on this spring, Gibson wants families and students to know the district will continue to brainstorm avenues to support students.
“We’re not forgetting our kids because every year of education is important,” she said.
The DCSD board of education will continue to convene for their work sessions and meetings. The board’s next work session is scheduled for Thursday, April 9 at 4:30 p.m. That meeting will be hosted on Google Meet, with public access available through a link on the school’s website.
The regular board meeting, set for Tuesday, April 14 at 6 p.m., will be held in-person at the district’s headquarters located at 145 West 4th St. in Delta.
