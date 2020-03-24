coronavirus test
(Metro Creative)
Delta County Health Department is investigating its first case of COVID-19 in Delta County.
 
The individual is a female in her 30s who was in close contact with someone who tested positive from another county in Colorado. She has fully recovered and is cooperating with Delta County Health Department in the ongoing investigation to identify people that she may have had close contact with during the past 14 days. CDPHE defines a case as people who test positive for COVID-19 or people who have symptoms of COVID-19 and were in close contact with someone who tested positive.

Delta County and other community partners have known from the onset that the arrival of COVID-19 to Delta County was likely to occur, and have been taking extraordinary measures to prepare.

“Delta County Health Department and other local health and medical partners have developed a response plan” states Karen O’Brien, Delta County Public Health Director. “The community response plan will focus efforts at reducing the spread of the virus and monitoring of persons who may have been in contact with the individual”.

“We have been working diligently with partners, and are well prepared,” said Robbie LeValley, Delta County Administrator, “Our common goal in all of this, is to reassure the public that we are doing everything we can to ensure the health and safety of Delta County residents and our communities.”

Health officials are reminding residents and guests of the individual precautions they can take towards slowing the spread of any virus that could impact their health, including COVID-19.

