Delta school district updates COVID-19 plan

Delta County School District recently updated its COVID-19 plan by putting into place a layered approach to quarantines that offers families more choice. Parents in the district received the updated plan on Sept. 28 via email. The new health guidelines went into effect the following day.
Assistant Superintendent Kurt Clay said the school district had been reviewing its COVID-19 plan weeks before making the changes.
“COVID has been around now for a year and a half and everyone has their own view on it. Obviously, we have to take public health, CDC and CPDHE’s (state health department) recommendations because they’re the experts but we also need to have some choice. We believe parents have navigated this for a year and a half, so they know what’s best for their individual kids,” he said.
“There are different opinions, but we have to look through it from the educational lens as well as the health lens and we have to navigate both of those. Both of them are extremely important,” Clay said.
The school district will continue to recommend that students and staff wear masks following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Delta County Health Department guidelines; however, neither masks nor vaccines will not be mandated under the new policy which focuses more on a layered approach to quarantines.
“Obviously, we would follow all the mandates that are out there, by law we have to and we will. With that being said, we’re at a point where we have to read our communities as well, but if there’s a mandate we will definitely be a part of that,” Clay said.
Monitoring for potential positive cases takes place daily in every classroom. If teachers see students with symptoms, they are sent to a nurse for further evaluation. The district continues to follow best practices to mitigate the virus such as social distancing and hand-washing.
Last year, the district took temperature checks at the beginning of the day but discontinued the practice later in the school year. This year, Clay said the district will implement daily temperature checks if a school’s weekly positive COVID-19 cases exceed 5% of the students. Temperature checks would then be required for the entire school for at least 10 calendar days.
Montrose school district reinstated temperature checks mid-September following a rise in positive COVID cases as part of its layered mitigation approach.
DCSD continues to be in conversation with school districts on the Western Slope regarding COVID-19 protocols. Clay noted that each school district determines its own policies with some being stricter or more lenient than others when it comes to quarantines.
Under DCSD’s new guidelines, when a student or staff member within a cohort or class tests positive for COVID-19, the COVID-positive person is required to stay home for 10 days, as well as anyone living in the positive person’s home who is not vaccinated.
The first layer of quarantines begins after one positive case in a classroom or activity has been identified. The district will notify students who were in close contact, within 6 feet for 15 minutes or longer, via an exposure letter. However, students and staff will not be required to quarantine unless they/their parents choose to because of close contact or if they’re symptomatic.
The update represents a change from the beginning of the year, when the district required anyone who was not vaccinated and within 3 feet of a positive case for a substantial amount of time to be quarantined for 10 days. The district would send a letter requiring quarantine, whereas now, they will send a letter notifying families of an exposure.
“We think we should give the parent the right if they feel like they have an at-risk family member, they can quarantine,” said Clay, adding that students who voluntarily quarantine will not be penalized for the absence.
Clay said, based on principal’s observations, the district was sending a lot of healthy kids home on quarantine forcing them to miss up to two weeks of in-person instruction.
“That’s a hard place to be as well for those families so, we’re trying to balance that and find what’s best for both and the parents know the best for their students,” Clay said, adding that quarantined students can still work on class assignments via Google Classroom or other methods depending on grade level.
After three positive cases within 14 days in a classroom students and staff within the class will receive an exposure letter and will be required to wear a mask for 10 days in that class/activity or may quarantine at home for 10 days.
After five positive cases within 14 days in a classroom or activity the class will be declared an outbreak per CDPHE all members of the class will be quarantined for 10 days unless they are vaccinated and non-symptomatic. To help the district mitigate the spread of the virus, parents/guardians are asked to keep sick children at home.
The district continues to update its COVID-19 dashboard on its website every Friday afternoon. Clay said the numbers are broken out by communities and updated on a weekly basis to help parents determine the risk. Quarantines are not reported on the dashboard.
“We don’t report quarantines, because quarantines are not positive cases. So, to us that’s irrelevant information,” Clay said. “We don’t know the value of reporting quarantines and we haven’t had any of our parents asking for that information.”
“You don’t quarantine off a quarantine. You only quarantine off of a positive case. If you quarantine off a quarantine it would be a never-ending cycle. And that’s very important to know,” added Clay.
As part of its overall COVID plan, the district shares information on a “need to know basis.” Clay noted that school districts have learned that over sharing COVID information can create undue anxiety for students and families.
More information about the school district’s COVID-19 plan can be found at the DCSD website:deltaschools.com.
Lisa Young is a staff writer for the Delta County Independent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.