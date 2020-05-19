The state’s revision to its method of counting COVID-19 deaths will not affect Montrose County’s current death numbers, even though one of the 11 deaths to be recorded here as of Monday was the result of a cause other than the virus, the coroner said.
The death numbers here will remain “on the state roster” as 11, Dr. Thomas Canfield, the coroner, said, although he maintains that one of them should not be so counted.
A 72-year-old man whose death was reported April 1 was determined to have been due to an unrelated natural cause, although he had tested positive for COVID-19, Canfield said at the time. The long-term care facility where the man was a patient, San Juan Living Center, said however that the death was from COVID-19.
Later in April, based on how the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment was recording deaths, the man’s death was added to the virus tally. The state at the time reported as COVID-19 deaths those of decedents who had tested positive for the disease, in accordance with how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention keeps track of the deaths.
But amid pushback, including from the coroner in Montezuma County — who said a man there who was counted as a COVID death died of alcohol poisoning — the CDPHE announced an additional reporting category going forward.
Per its May 15 announcement, the department will now provide two numbers: the deaths of those who died because of the virus and those who had COVID-19 at the time of death, but whose cause of death may not have been attributed to it on their death certificates.
As of May 15, the state reported 1,150 deaths among people who had COVID-19. Of these, the cause of 878 deaths were listed as COVID-19.
“It is important to note that the data reported on the (state) dashboard up to this point, and to the CDC, is shared for disease surveillance and tracking purposes. It is separate from the state official death records, which are maintained through death certificates,” the agency explained in a press release announcing the change.
The CDPHE said it does not unilaterally change information on death certificates, or question or try to change medical diagnoses or causes of death. According to The Colorado Sun and other published reports, state Rep. Mark Baisley of Douglas County requested an investigation into whether the CDPHE’s head altered death certificates of patients at a Centennial care facility, which CDPHE denies.
Montrose County death counts going forward will be of those who died of COVID-19 and not include those who died of other causes, Canfield said.
“Officially, we have 11 COVID deaths. That is the number that uses the skewed system,” Canfield said Monday. “…They (state) took the position that, if you had it, you died of it.”
Canfield did not assume jurisdiction over the April 1 death here, as he would for COVID-19 deaths. A physician signed the death out as natural causes, and Canfield was made aware of it because it occurred in a nursing home. Canfield said he agreed with the doctor that the man had not died of COVID-19.
“The state has taken what I think is the correct step,” he said. Just because a person who has COVID-19 dies does not automatically mean he or she succumbed to the virus, Canfield added.
“If somebody died in a motor vehicle accident, or was shot, you wouldn’t call it a COVID-19 death,” he said.
“Since Day 1, there has been debate in Montrose about how this was counted,” said Dr. Joe Adragna, Montrose County Public Health adviser and Montrose County’s temporary specialist for pandemics. “I think that (state-level change) will be welcome news for Dr. Canfield.”
Adragna said he also understands the concerns from those who worry the county is inflating its death count, however, that is not true. “We at public health here haven’t done anything to inflate the numbers,” he said.
Instead, the county followed state guidelines for reporting the deaths.
“At the local level, there is no reason why we would need to change numbers. There is no benefit to us that I know of that would motivate us.”
Adragna said health officials are not using the cases in an attempt to frighten people, gain more compliance, or to generate money. “We have simply reported data on how it is reported to us,” he said.
“The takeaway point is locally, everyone here is trying to be as transparent as possible with data. There is no motivation I’m aware of to modify numbers and I can assure you that, to my knowledge, nobody has.”
Montrose Memorial Hospital is not fudging numbers in order to generate more money, either, he said — again, there is no motivation for doing so.
Montrose Memorial last week announced the layoffs of 19 people in 12 departments and said it was because of the financial hit from the pandemic declared over COVID-19.
“There is no conspiracy. To think there is a conspiracy motivating millions or billions of people, that is crazy. I can’t even get 50 people to do one thing every day. … You can say there are political pressures (with data) and maybe that’s true at some other level, but that is not happening in Montrose County,” Adragna said.
Although many recover from the virus, it continues to kill people, the CDPHE and others remind the public.
Canfield said that although he thinks the virus has been overblown by politicians who are “power-hungry, self-serving imbeciles,” it does exist and the danger increases with age and the addition of co-morbidities.
He said people in their 70s and 80s should stay home until better treatment is developed.
“Every single death is tragic, regardless of the circumstances,” Dr. Eric France, the CDPHE’s chief medical officer, said in the press release.
“We know this virus can be deadly and can complicate other serious medical conditions and hasten death. As public health practitioners, we need to look at data that helps us understand disease transmission and protect people.”
The state epidemiologist, Dr. Rachel Herlihy, acknowledged having different systems and ways of counting deaths can be confusing.
“It’s important to understand the difference between the official cause of death and the list of deaths among COVID-19 cases,” she said.
“Somebody died. That’s an important thing,” Adragna said of the April 1 death here.
“From a public health perspective, changing the death numbers by a number or two does not change how we intervene.”
The county does not focus one just one data point, such as deaths, but also on daily hospital cases and case counts.
The number of deaths does not change the concern level, Adragna also said.
“It’s more than just deaths that we’re worried about. People in our community also don’t want to lose two weeks of life and work because they are ill. They don’t want to pass it on to loved ones,” he said.
People who are ill with COVID-like symptoms, or who have been exposed to someone with symptoms, need to isolate; people who have COVID-19 need to quarantine; those out in public need to continue maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others when possible, including on public trails and walkways, and people should continue using masks in settings where they will encounter others.
Masks help keep saliva droplets from the wearer, who may have the virus but not yet be exhibiting symptoms, from potentially infecting other people. Adragna said there is no evidence that masks weaken the immune system. He said most people who do not have serious lung or kidney issues will not be harmed by wearing a mask.
“None of that changes if we’ve had one death, or 11 deaths. People put a lot of debate into whether this virus is as deadly as we thought, but there is a huge economic loss even if people just get sick. We want to save lives, but we also want to save jobs,” Adragna said.
Preventing illness will help the local economy be able to reopen sooner, and safely, he said.
Montrose County last week applied for a variance to statewide safer at home restrictions, which, if granted, would allow gyms and restaurants to reopen at a reduced capacity, plus allow for in-person worship, also at reduced capacity based on the fire code for buildings.
Adragna said the ask is supported by the low transmission rate here — and that this rate is because of the precautionary intervention methods.
The county expects to hear the fate of its application sometime this week.
Adragna said he understands the economy is hurting, as is his own medical practice.
“But if we can keep the case counts down, we can make a better case to the state. But if we see outbreak after outbreak, we will not be able to get waivers from the state,” he said.
