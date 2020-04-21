Doctors urge public: Don’t delay ER care

Montrose Memorial Hospital’s emergency department is not seeing nearly the number of patients as it did this time last year, and doctors worry it’s because people are deferring needed emergency care in light of the COVID-19 declared pandemic.
“There’s definitely been reluctance,” Dr. David Dreitlein, the medical director for MMH’s Emergency Department, said Monday.
People with severe issues have delayed care and, he said, some home deaths may even be attributable to people not seeking emergency care soon enough.
Patient numbers for the emergency room are down by 40 percent from this time last year, according to Dreitlein, who, said that in just the last few days, more than one person has asked whether the facility is open for non-COVID emergencies, or if it is safe to go there.
“Yes, we are open. Yes, it is safe to come to the hospital. We have full protective measures in place. Even though everyone has heard of shortages of personal protective equipment, we have enough that we are able to utilize that for staff and patients. Again, people are safe to come into the hospital,” Dreitlein said.
He said it appears as though people are extremely mindful of directives and requests not to come into the ER for non-emergencies.
People who suspect they have COVID-19 have been asked to reach out to primary care providers for an assessment and advice on next steps, rather than come to the ER and potentially take up resources.
But that does not mean they should delay care for urgent needs, including severe symptoms associated with COVID-19, Dreitlein said. Patients should always err on the side of caution, by seeking help.
“We’re seeing heart attacks come in later, strokes come in later. The sooner you can get those emergencies addressed, the better,” he said.
“We very much appreciate the efforts of the community to support us during this unprecedented pandemic time and not utilize (ER) for non-emergencies, but I cannot emphasize that for medical emergencies, and people fearful of having medical emergencies, that is still part of our mission, still part of our purpose, and we are still here to provide safe care for them,” added Dreitlein.
He said first responder agencies are seeing an increase in deaths occurring in private homes, the majority of which are not linked to COVID-19, but possibly are related to a delay in seeking medical care for bonafide emergencies.
“If it’s an emergency, please come,” Dreitlein said.
Although the number of patients coming into the ER has decreased, the acuity of their condition (how bad it is) has increased, hospital spokeswoman Leann Tobin said.
“We are trying to encourage people to call 911 when they feel like they need it and also that the hospital is a safe place for them to come to, and we are here to care for their needs,” she said. “People experiencing severe shortness of breath need to come to the Emergency Department and not wait too long.”
Primary care providers can also direct patients to what care they should seek, Dr. Joe Adragna, the county’s emergency pandemic specialist and public health medical adviser, said. People who think they are experiencing and emergency should go to the ER, he said.
Also, people can prevent ER trips by continuing care with their provider for chronic conditions, so those don’t get so far out of control that they require ER care, Adragna said.
Dreitlein referred to the slogan “We’re here for you, stay home for us,” but said to remember part of that sentiment is, in fact, that hospitals are here to be used — the “here for you” part.
“We want to make sure people absolutely know that,” he said.
The numbers of COVID-19 cases the hospital may be treating at a given time vary, as patients are admitted or discharged. About 650 people have been tested for the disease countywide, with 77 positive tests recorded as of the last update available. Those numbers include eight recorded deaths. A ninth person who died was presumptively positive and is considered a COVID-19 death for Montrose County by state criteria.
The deaths also include one the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment recategorized as a virus death, after an earlier finding by the coroner that it was not.
Adragna explained the state now counts as a COVID-19 death those that occur within 30 days of the deceased having had a positive test. Death stats also are based on the patient’s county of residence, not where the individual actually died.
Further, the state counts presumptive positives as positives, while the county deems them inconclusive and retests living patients. The vast majority of retests here have come back negative, bolstering the county’s position, Adragna said.
Adragna acknowledged the shifting numbers and different sets of data between state and county viewpoints can be frustrating for the public.
“This is the point we all need to keep in mind. Every time we put out a piece of data, it’s already out of date. You have to come up with some kind of a cutoff. I know a lot of people are hungry for that data and we are as well … but the biggest value of the data is to show the trend. Where are we moving?” Adragna said.
“We’re sharing as much data as we can. I would encourage people to focus on trends more than anything. Before we start opening up the country, we want to see decreasing case rates for at least two weeks,” he said.
“ … The Montrose County government is interested in safely returning our community back to normal as quickly as possible, and along the way, we want to support businesses and we want to do it without creating a second surge that overwhelms our health care system.”
At Montrose Memorial Hospital, leadership has scaled back the special COVID-19 unit that was previously set up. It can be reinstated within 24 hours, if needed, Dreitlein said.
“We still worry about potential for a second spike in patients. Unfortunately, this is a brand-new disease process and it’s only been around four months,” he said.
“We as a society don’t know what to expect. We’re doing our best to predict. This is one of those times where we have to be ready to be reactive and not just proactive.
“That’s one of the beauties of a smaller hospital like Montrose. … We are able to react very quickly. People band together and work together,” he added.
“We did not see as much of a spike as we might have with the worst case scenario. We wanted to be prepared for the worst-case scenario. And I think we are still prepared for our worst-case scenario.”
In general, MMH has between three and 10 positive cases at a time in the hospital, and about the same awaiting lab confirmation, although some of these come back negative in the end. Dreitlein reminds the public that people are admitted to the hospital and discharged on a frequent basis, which affects the statistics available at any given time.
He said there were a few days, early on, during which the hospital could have been overwhelmed, if it hadn’t had the COVID-19 unit set up.
“We would have pushed existing resources. We as we’ve seen a decline in the past week, we feel we are in a safe position right now (to suspend the unit),” Dreitlein said, reiterating it can be quickly reestablished as necessary.
COVID-19 patients are currently being kept in an isolation area associated with the hospital’s intensive care unit, he said.
In the emergency department, 12 rooms can be set up as isolation rooms. There also are rooms with negative air pressure — air flowing from the outside in, to prevent disease from being carried from the rooms and into the hospital. Surgical procedures can be performed on COVID patients in these rooms, if necessary, Dreitlein said.
The hospital also maintains general safety precautions, requiring staffers, visitors and patients to wear masks, among other provisions.
“We continue to use general community precautions as well,” said Dreitlein.
“I’m incredibly proud of the Montrose community. For a small community, we have done a phenomenal job in preparation. That has been an effort of multiple people, agencies and organizations,” he said, thanking everyone from volunteers who sewed masks, to frontline health care workers and hospital administration.
