The San Juan Healthcare Foundation made a sizable donation to help with the additional expenses Montrose Memorial Hospital incurred because of COVID-19.
The foundation recently contributed $50,000 to the MMH COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund, which also received $25,000 from Help Colorado Now.org; $8,500 from the Montrose Community Foundation, and other amounts from community members, bringing the relief fund to more than $105,025.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced MMH to suspend elective surgeries and other services for several weeks, leading to a revenue loss. At the same time, the hospital had to establish a COVID-19 unit and incurred many other expenses associated with response to the disease. The donations will be allocated to related needs and expenses.
“We are happy to support MMH during this pandemic and help to ensure our local quality hospital services,” Allison Nadel, chairwoman of the San Juan Healthcare Foundation board, said in a provided statement.
“This has been a trying time for many of us,” James Kiser, hospital CEO, said. “We have friends and loved ones who have had their health and their livelihood threatened by the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic in our country. This has truly been a crisis in every sense of the word, and we are grateful and blessed by this donation from the San Juan Healthcare Foundation.”
Donations may be made via www.MontroseHospital.com (click the “Donate” button), or by mailing a check to MMH-COVID 19 Relief Fund, care of Leann Tobin, 800 S. Third St., Montrose, CO 81401.
