El Pomar Foundation boosts nonprofits during pandemic

Multiple nonprofits throughout the region received help from the El Pomar Foundation to help them address issues arising from the COVID-19 pandemic:
• CASA of the 7th Judicial District, $3,000 for snack bags and hygiene supplies related to COVID- 19; Colorado Assistance Fund
• Colorado Ballet Company, $2,500 for a ballet education program in Gunnison; competitive
• Community Dental Clinic, Inc., $5,000 for medical services related to COVID-19; Colorado Assistance Fund
• Community Options, Inc., $5,000 in general operating support; competitive
• Delta County Memorial Hospital Foundation, $5,000 for needs related to COVID-19; Colorado Assistance Fund
• Gunnison County Food Pantry, $3,000 for food distribution efforts related to COVID-19; Colorado Assistance Fund
• Gunnison County, $5,000 for needs related to COVID-19; Colorado Assistance Fund
• Gunnison Watershed School District, $3,000 for food distribution to students; Colorado Assistance Fund
• Maslow Academy of Applied Learning, $3,000 for staff support needs related to COVID-19; Colorado Assistance Fund
• Montrose County Senior Citizens Transportation, Inc., $3,000 for transportation of food to seniors during COVID-19 outbreak; Colorado Assistance Fund
• Olathe Community Clinic, Inc., $5,000 for needs related to COVID-19; Colorado Assistance Fund
• Project Hope of Gunnison Valley, $2,500 for needs related to COVID-19; Colorado Assistance Fund
El Pomar Foundation’s Colorado Assistance Fund is a $1 million fund providing immediate aid in areas affected by the outbreak of COVID-19. To date, more than $350,000 has been distributed to nonprofits and government entities across the state that are providing emergency services, meeting basic human needs and supporting access to appropriate healthcare. Because grants are made only to organizations nominated by El Pomar regional council members or public health departments, El Pomar is not accepting applications to the Colorado Assistance Fund.
To view a full listing of El Pomar’s funds and grant making areas, please visit our website at https://www.elpomar.org/grant-making/.
Founded by Spencer and Julie Penrose in 1937, El Pomar Foundation has an established legacy of general purpose grant making.
The competitive grants process remains the foundation’s primary vehicle for awarding funding to organizations. Additionally, over the last 80 years, El Pomar has either developed or been entrusted with the stewardship of a number of other funds. Competitive applications are accepted on a rolling basis.
