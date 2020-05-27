When Jasmine Mazcorro, an employee at Gold’s Gym in Montrose, heard the state health department approved Montrose County’s variance application, a mix of shock and relief set in.
“Is this real?” she asked.
Local gyms in Montrose have been closed as COVID-19 forced non-essential businesses to close and stand pat. The county applied for a variance on May 13. In just under two weeks, the county’s variance was approved on Sunday, and restaurants, churches, and gyms had the go ahead to open at reduced capacity — 50% of the facility’s capacity code and no more than 50 people at a time. This amendment is a requirement and helps ensure 6 feet of physical distancing can be achieved throughout a facility.
On Tuesday, Gold’s Gym reopened for members and staff who’ve been anxious to make a return.
“Very excited,” said Faith Sasias, general manager for the Gold’s Gym location in Montrose. “We’ve been waiting for this for weeks.”
“The (closure) gave people some time to think about things and now having people come back, it’s going to make them appreciate it more,” Mazcarro said. “I believe in health and wellness very strongly and it’s really nice to see people getting back in here.
“For me, it gives me more plans for the future and what I want to do with helping others succeed in that way of being healthy and taking care of themselves,” she added.
On the business' Facebook page, the gym released a list of requirements for members and team members that coincide with Montrose County’s business guidance orders.
Group classes, pools, and shared spaces are currently closed during Phase 1 of the reopening.
Sasias noted that the gym was working on a proposal with guidelines and restrictions that would allow it to reopen. But with the variance, that was accelerated, and provided some assurance for staff that lived with the unknown for several weeks.
“To have the (variance) get approved and everything go through was great, especially heading into June,” she said.
“The hardest part of being ready was not having a date,” Sasias added. “Especially for our personnel.”
Gold’s largest challenge and worry was personnel during the closure, Sasias said. With the facility on hiatus, employees were in limbo and a wait-and-see approach for several weeks.
The gym had been preparing for a reopening since May 1, Sasias said. During the closure, the facility was cleaned and sanitized, something that’s of great focus for personnel at the gym with the reopening.
Members are required to clean equipment after every use. Staff, donning masks and gloves, are frequently cleaning equipment, too.
Sasias also noted that with such a spacious facility, distancing can be easier and members should be comfortable throughout the gym as they go through their workout, even during its busiest hours.
On Day 1, the facility saw a steady amount of members, many of whom are regulars, Mazcorro indicated.
Mazcorro, also a personal trainer at the gym, showed excitement to be back at work — she has another job at Ted Nelson’s Steakhouse, which had been closed to dine-in service until Sunday.
She received approval to work with her clients during the closure outside of the gym, and although they couldn’t utilize the resources at the facility, there were plenty of opportunities to continue those sessions.
“At first, it was my life,” she said. “I was using the gym for a lot of support. It just took more knowledge and more research that I needed to do to understand that I was able to do it outside as well. It’s an opportunity that opened up and made me realize that there are ways we can do it outside of the gym as well. There’s options out there.”
In the letter to Montrose County notifying of approval, health officials at the state level acknowledged a “strong public health system” in Montrose, and 147 cases to date. With 30 of those cases occurring over the past two weeks, Montrose County fit the threshold (71 per 100,000) needed to gain variance approval.
The variance can be rescinded at any time if cases spike in the county or businesses don’t comply with the new orders.
Restaurants are encouraged to provide outdoor seating if possible. The Stone House is working on arrangements to provide a safe environment for customers, with outdoor seating among them, said Donald Vincent, owner of The Stone House, which reopened to dine-in service on Tuesday.
Inside the restaurant, tables have been spaced out to maintain physical distancing. Reservations are encouraged, Vincent said, since, in the variance, customers can’t gather in a waiting area. This led the restaurant to introduce a reservation system where it can text customers when a table is ready.
Vincent, like Sasias, was thrilled to hear the variance was approved.
“Excitement, really,” Vincent said. “We’ve been doing the same stuff for awhile, and a large majority of people in town are looking for that next step. There’s always a little bit of concern into how we can make it all work and make the people that are scared to come out be comfortable and keep everyone safe.
“I’d say it’s a mixture of excitement and concern.”
Camp Robber plans to open soon for dine-in service. Owner Kim Volk indicated staff are working to make those preparations.
“I’m happy that the variance passed,” Volk said. “Certainly it’s great for businesses after two-and-a-half months of being closed to finally be able to see the light at the end of the tunnel and be able to open. I’m very happy about it.”
Anytime Fitness in Montrose joined Gold’s in reopening on Tuesday.
