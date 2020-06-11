Governor spotlights River Valley Family Health Center for COVID-19 pandemic response

The ways River Valley Family Health Center has used money received from the state COVID-19 Relief Fund won the praise of Gov. Jared Polis.
Polis on Tuesday spotlighted the federally qualified health center, which operates clinics in Olathe, Montrose and Delta.
“They have stepped it up for telehealth,” the governor said Tuesday, during one of his regular briefings concerning COVID-19 and the pandemic that was declared over the viral illness.
River Valley is one of several medical facilities that is offering increased telehealth options, which allow patients to have virtual appointments over the internet. Although not every patient need can be met remotely, the option helps those who do not want to come to the clinics in person for routine care. With fewer people coming in, the risk of the virus spreading is reduced.
River Valley used its awards from the relief fund to increase technological support and bandwidth to better accommodate telehealth.
Clinic CEO Jeremy Carroll said River Valley received $25,000 from the first round of funding. “It’s just a piece of the funding we need to execute on telehealth and to ensure our patients have access,” he said.
More recently, River Valley has been able to loan iPads to patients who do not have an appropriate device for telehealth. These can be used in the clinic’s parking lots, because River Valley has also been able to beef up its routers and fiber network.
“We’re trying to be creative to ensure patients can get care and be safe,” Carroll said.
On top of telehealth, the governor took note of River Valley’s testing for COVID-19. He said it is one of 46 sites in the state that offers the tests for free. River Valley also ensures patients who test positive can receive followup behavioral health outreach in a timely manner.
River Valley further has installed a negative air pressure room to increase ventilation and decrease the likelihood of COVID-19 spreading, according to information supplied by the governor’s office.
Also to prevent transmission, River Valley takes staffers’ temperatures twice a day, and the temperatures of anyone entering the facility, plus it has enhanced the level of cleaning in all facilities.
Carroll said in addition to staffers cleaning regularly, the clinics have brought in companies to clean more days a week, and in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Money from the COVID-19 relief fund has been critical to River Valley’s ability to increase cleaning, precautions and services, Carroll also said.
“Whether it’s funds from the COVID-19 Relief Fund, Health and Human Services funds from the Family First Act or the CARES Act, it’s allowed us to keep all of our staff employed, which is huge,” Carroll said. (The CARES Act is the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.)
Under temporary waivers, River Valley can extend telehealth to patients whose insurance or assistance program does not cover such services.
Carroll said he is working with local representatives in the Legislature and the governor’s office to ensure that remains possible, and River Valley accordingly supports Senate Bill 212. The bill expands the circumstances in which telehealth services are covered by insurance or Medicaid, by easing current restrictions on such coverage.
The bill has cleared the Senate and landed in House committee Wednesday.
Carroll also said the state relief fund money has helped River Valley obtain personal protective equipment, especially for its dental services, which requires extensive protective gear. At present, River Valley can offer emergency dental services and basic hygiene services, but other dental care is on hold because of the pandemic.
The state’s proposed long budget has provisions that would cut by 25 percent the clinic’s senior dental care grant, and would cut Medicaid dental benefits to $1,000, from $1,500, Carroll said.
If River Valley is successful in getting another round of funding from the relief fund, the money will help it create a community serology center where testing for antibodies can be conducted. The clinic is working with the governor’s office, as well as a private entity, to be able to provide community testing for antibodies, Carroll said.
“It’s just another piece of the puzzle to ensure we’re being safe in our community,” he said.
Polis’ staff informed Carroll in advance of Tuesday’s update that the governor planned to highlight River Valley’s work in addressing COVID-19.
“He’s trying to spotlight organizations that get the funding. We definitely appreciate the work the governor’s office is doing,” Carroll said, noting that the award was made possible by donations to the COVID-19 Relief Fund.
“I greatly appreciate that he looked out to the western side of Colorado and realized we’re dealing with COVID-19 as well. It was great to be recognized,” Carroll said.
Polis on Tuesday said people’s donations to the fund were making a difference during a time of need.
“We’re all in this together. We’re going to get through this by doing right by one another, by loving thy neighbor,” Polis said. “That is how we will get through this, stronger and more resilient than before.”
To donate to the COVID-19 Relief Fund, visit their website and click on the “Contribute” button.
