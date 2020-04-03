Gun dealers willing to wait on background checks

Firearms sales appear to have shot up statewide, based on growing requests for background checks. The increase has almost doubled the requests coming into the Colorado Bureau of Investigation’s InstaCheck Unit, leading to a backlog.
Last week, CBI received 12,266 background checks for firearms transfers, up from the roughly 6,500 received in the same time last year.
The turnaround time for the checks has hit about six calendar days, meaning that sometimes, the background checks are not cleared within the federal window of three business days.
In such situations, it then is at the discretion of federal firearms licensees to release the firearms. (Again, the federal regulations call for a turnaround time of three business days, not three calendar days.)
“It is their discretion. The good news in this is, we’ve heard from a number of dealers who said they would wait until those checks are done,” CBI spokeswoman Susan Medina said Thursday. “We’re hearing for the most part that firearms dealers are holding those. The CBI is strongly recommending that they hold the firearms.”
The Gun Depot on North Townsend Avenue is among dealers who are holding off on releasing weapons until background checks are completed.
“We don’t turn a gun loose. Absolutely not,” said the Gun Depot’s Steve Smith.
He said that if the background check has been delayed, there are three days in which to address it and then a dealer can release the gun, which again, he will not do.
“If it does end up being denied after that, it’s up to the dealer to go collect the gun from the person,” Smith said, adding it would not be wise for a dealer to place himself or herself in such a situation.
Medina said the CBI has not assessed what prompted the surge in background check requests, although according to published reports, some have speculated more people are buying weapons because of the COVID-19 pandemic declaration.
Smith said he has not seen a significant uptick in demand for weapons here and that lately, most of his customers have been purchasing ammunition, or coming in to pick up a firearm once their background check is complete. Most customers appear to be buying guns for hunting or target shooting, he said.
“We’re doing OK. We got a push there for a couple of weeks and it’s tapering off now a little bit, because everybody is basically not out and about,” Smith said.
The backlog for checks has been running four to five days, he said. “I don’t know if people in the big city parts (of the state) are in more of a panic than we are here. I think it’s lasting longer over there than it is here,” he said, of the apparent surge in demand for firearms and background checks.
The Gun Depot has shortened its hours in response to COVID-19 and the recommended steps to cut risks.
As a gun shop, it is among the businesses to be designated as essential under Gov. Jared Polis’ executive orders that successively closed down parts of the public sphere. The state is now under a stay at home order, which, broadly, limits activities to essential tasks and medical care, while allowing for outdoor exercise when proper social distancing is practiced.
Smith said he understands why InstaCheck isn’t exactly instant these days.
“They’ve (CBI) been steady, I guess you would call it. With that many people hitting the system at once, they’ve actually done pretty darn good,” he said.
In an effort to complete background checks, CBI has expanded hours for some employees and cross-trained staffers from other sections, Medina said.
“We are implementing strategies that help reduce that queue,” she said.
These efforts are balanced with steps necessary to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 and to protect CBI employees. The virus is affecting how the CBI and other state background check systems are able to respond to requests and similar delays have been reported nationwide, per the agency.
Medina said the state compiles and releases background check numbers each Monday. The most current numbers, showing 12,226 requests, is lower than the 14,604 CBI received between March 10 and March 16, according to numbers previously reported by The Colorado Sun.
