Montrose County School District released information about phase 2 of the distance learning plan this week, following the state’s announcement that schools would remain closed through at least April 30.

As students head into spring break next week, district staff are making sure distance learning can begin the week of April 13.

During spring break, the district will continue to offer meals to students, which initially was not going to be provided. Meals can be picked up at Montrose High School throughout the break from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily.

With phase 2 beginning in just over a week, staff are making sure parents have the support they need.

Pomona Elementary School principal Chris Lehman addressed families in a Facebook video Friday, letting them know school staff will be available to help navigate assignments.

“The packets are for everybody,” Lehman said. “In the packets, we have information about how to access learning online with some online tools for you. We also have hard packets with activities for students to do if you don’t have internet access.”

Within the district’s packet of information on the distance learning plan, it outlines the expectations for students at all grade levels.

For elementary students, teachers have prepared both offline and online learning activities for students. Once families pick up packets in a couple weeks, students will have four weeks of literacy and math skills assignments to complete. The items within the packet should be returned to the school the week of May 8. For students, who have access to Wi-Fi and the internet, can complete supplemental online learning the teachers assign.

“We highly encourage families to take advantage of the free or low cost internet options available in our area because the online learning options are tailored to each individual student, and they will provide students with opportunities to expand and grow their literacy and math skills,” Schiell wrote.

Elementary students should expect to work on literacy and math coursework 3 hours a day.

Since all students in the secondary grades have a device, the district said students are expected to interact with their teachers and access assignments through Google Classroom. Understanding not everyone has consistent Wi-Fi access, no assignment will require streaming of content. Students in grades 6-12 should anticipate engaging in academics for no more than 2 hours per week per course, which is 30 minutes per day per course. Everyday, students will spend roughly 3 hours working on assignments in all their classes, on average.

Students will not receive additional instructions nor assignments on Fridays to provide them an opportunity to catch up. Teachers will use that day to grade assignments and prepare materials for the following week.

Packets can be picked up at Montrose High School April 13, 14 and 15. For families with students in third, fourth and fifth grades, there is an option to request an iPad to take home. Parents are asked to complete the survey by Friday, April 10.

Along with providing students access to distance learning curriculum, the district is also working to ensure students with disabilities have equal access to the same opportunities. Within superintendent Stephen Schiell’s remote learning communication, he discussed the federal guidance from the office of special education and the office of civil rights.

“If a district closes its schools in an effort to slow or stop the spread of COVID-19, and continues to provide education to general education students, the schools must ensure that students with disabilities have equal access to the same opportunities,” he wrote.

The district is working to prepare guidance documentation for those students and their families.

Teachers have also organized instruction for elementary students, who are English learners. Those students will receive bilingual packets for literacy and math as well as selected reading passages and activities from teachers.

The district has additional academic resources available to families with lessons targeted for students in each grade.